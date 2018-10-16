Global Baby Toiletries Industry
18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Baby Toiletries in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Baby Wipes, Baby Shampoo, Baby Skin Care, Baby Powder, Baby Bath Additives, Baby Soaps, and Baby Cotton Buds.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 103 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Artsana S.p.A
- Beiersdorf A.G
- Burt's Bees
- California Baby
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Earth Mama Organics
BABY TOILETRIES MCP-5
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Global Baby Toiletries Market Witnesses Robust Growth
Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Baby Toiletries Market
Baby Skin Care Products Segment Dominates the Market
Baby Wipes Segment Presents Favorable Growth Prospects
Baby Soaps - Highly Lucrative Segment in Baby Toiletries Market
Baby Shampoo: One of the Major Segments in Baby Toiletries Market
Baby Powders Market: A Small Yet Fast Growing Segment
3. GROWTH DRIVERS & MARKET TRENDS
Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births: Opportunity Galore for Baby Toiletries
Table 1: Top 10 Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population (July 2018) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Population of Children (0-4 years) in Million for Select Countries (2015 & 2020) Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global New Births by Geographic Region: 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Population of Children (0-4 Years) in Million by Geographic Region: 2015 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Toiletries
Table 5: Female Employment-to-Population Ratio (%) for the Years 2017 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects
Table 6: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth
Table 7: Annual Household Disposable Income (Gross Adjusted) in US$ for Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
Table 8: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Drifting Demographics: A Threat to Baby Toiletries Market?
Table 10: World Fertility Rate by Region (2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Countries with Lowest Total Fertility Rates (TFR) (2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Birth Rates: Number of Births (per '
Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Top 25 Countries in Global Birth Rates Worldwide (2016): Ranked by Number of Births per 1000 Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for Natural and Organic Products to Boost Global Baby Toiletries Market
Private Label Baby Toiletries Gain Popularity
Adoption of Various Marketing Strategies Drive Sales
Baby-Specific Skin Care Products Drive Baby Care Market
Rising Popularity of Online Retailing Lends Traction to Market Growth
Table 14: Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Emerging Trends Favoring Baby Wipes Market
Product Innovation & Focus on R&D
Innovative Marketing Strategies
Baby Toiletries Brands Gear Up to Avoid Using Harmful Chemicals
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Baby Wipes
Substances Used in Baby Wipes
Factors Influencing Customers' Purchase Decision in Baby Wipes Segment
Safety: A Critical Factor
Protective and Soothing Substances
Number of Layers
Sealing Mechanism
Baby Shampoo and Conditioners
Baby Skin Care
Baby Powders
Baby Bath Additives
Baby Soaps
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Leading Brands in Select Baby Toiletries Segments
Popular Brands in Global Baby Wipes Segment
HUGGIES Natural Care Baby Wipes
Pampers Baby Wipes Sensitive 9X Refill
bloom BABY Sensitive Skin Hypoallergenic Baby Wipes
Seventh Generation Free and Clear Baby Wipes
WaterWipes Sensitive Baby Wipes
Pampers Softcare Baby Fresh Wipes
Amazon Elements Baby Wipes
Huggies Simple Clean Baby Wipes
Kirkland's Baby Wipes
Burt's Bees Baby Bee Wipes
Some of the Highly Safe and Hygienic Baby Wipes
Chlorine Free Wipes from Earth's Best
Water Wipes
Baby Wipes from Honest
Bamboo Baby Wipes from Bum Boosa
Nice 'N Clean Baby Wipes
Jackson Reece Baby Wipes
Select Brands in the Baby Powders Segment
Johnson's Baby Powder with Aloe Vera
Era Organics™ Baby Dusting Powder
Nature's Baby Organics Silk Dusting Powder
Ora's Herbal All Natural Baby Powder
California Baby Calming Organic Powder
Himalaya Herbals Baby Powder
Chicco Baby Moments
Oriflame Baby Talcum Powder
Mothercare All We know
Pigeon Baby Powder
Select Brands in the Baby Lotions Segment
Johnson's Head-to-Toe Baby Lotion
Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Lotion
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
CeraVe Baby Lotion
Honest Organic All-Purpose Balm
Angel Baby Lotion
Seventh Generation Baby Lotion
The Baby Ganics Smooth Moves Lotion
California Baby Everyday Lotion
Burt`s Bees Baby Nourishing Lotion
Select Brands in the Baby Shampoo Segment
AVEENO® Baby Wash & Shampoo
Earth Mama Angel Baby Natural Non-Scents Body Wash & Shampoo
Johnson's Baby Shampoo
Mamaearth's Gentle Cleansing Natural Baby Shampoo
Nurture My Body Baby Shampoo & Body Wash
L'Oreal Kids Strawberry Smoothie 2-In-1 Shampoo
Puracy 100% Natural Baby Shampoo
Burt's Bees Baby Bee Shampoo & Wash
Aquaphor Baby Gentle Wash & Tear Free Shampoo
California Baby Calendula Shampoo and Body Wash
5.2 Focus on Select Global Players
Artsana S.p.A. (Italy)
Chicco (Italy)
Beiersdorf A.G. (Germany)
Beiersdorf S.p.A. (Italy)
Burt's Bees (USA)
California Baby (USA)
Dabur India Ltd. (India)
Earth Mama Organics (USA)
First Quality Enterprises (USA)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
Aveeno (USA)
The Johnson & Johnson K.K. Corporation (Japan)
Johnson & Johnson S.p.A. (Italy)
Kimberly-Clark Corp. (USA)
Laboratoires Expanscience S.A. (France)
Laboratoires Sante Beaute (France)
L'Oréal S.A. (France)
Me n Moms Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Naterra International, Inc. (USA)
Nestlé Deutschland A.G. (Germany)
Noodle & Boo, LLC (USA)
Ontex N.V. (Belgium)
Pigeon Corp. (Japan)
Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Sodalco s.r.l. (Italy)
The Himalaya Drug Company (India)
Unicharm Corporation (Japan)
Unilever (UK)
Wakodo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Weleda (Switzerland)
5.3 Product Innovations/Introductions
Edgewell Personal Care Unveils Sunscreen Line
JOHNSON'S® Baby to Roll Out JOHNSON'S® Baby HEAD-TO-TOE® in Jeddah
Bübchen Launches Sunscreens for Sensitive Baby and Child Skin
Lil 'O' Blossom Releases Baby Skincare Line
Unilever Introduces Baby Dove in the US
Trimax and Saavy Naturals to Roll Out Saavy Baby All-Natural Baby Care Product Line
Dabur Launches Dabur Baby Brand
Earlybirds Rolls Out el8te
5.4 Recent Industry Activity
Nestlé to Acquire Full Stake in Galderma
Hamco Takes Over Sassy Baby Care Product Line
Kahnalytics Signs Agreement to Acquire The Original Sprout
L'Oréal to Acquire CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi Skincare Brands
Daio to Begin Production of Baby Wipes
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Baby Toiletries Market by Product Segment
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Wipes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for Baby Wipes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Baby Wipes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Shampoo by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Baby Shampoo by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Baby Shampoo by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Skin Care Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Baby Skin Care Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Baby Skin Care Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Powder by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Baby Powder by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Baby Powder by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Bath Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Historic Review for Baby Bath Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Baby Bath Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Soaps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Historic Review for Baby Soaps by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Baby Soaps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Cotton Buds by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Historic Review for Baby Cotton Buds by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Baby Cotton Buds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Online Stores Pull Customers Away from Store Aisles
Opportunity Indicators
Table 39: The US Market for Baby Wipes by Leading Brand (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: The US Market for Baby Wipes by Leading Brands (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: The US Market for Baby Powder by Leading Brands (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: The US Market for Baby Soap (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: The US Market for Baby Lotion (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: The US Market for Baby Oil Brands (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: The US Market for Baby Ointment/Cream Brands (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: The US Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: The US 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Baby Care Products Market: An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Canadian Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Declining Birth Rate Dampens Baby Toiletries Sales
Domestic Manufacturers Seek Opportunities in Overseas Markets
Competitive Scenario in Japanese Baby Care Products Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Table 55: European Population (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Skin Care Products Lead the Market
Baby Wipes Market Overview
Western Europe: Leading Brands Strategize to Offset Losses to Private Labels
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: European 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
European Baby Toiletries Market by Product Segment
Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Baby Care Products: An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: French Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: French 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Baby Care Product: An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: German Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: German 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 68: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Italian Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 71: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: The UK Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Baby Care Products: An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Spanish Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Russian Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Denmark
Poland
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Asia-Pacific Market by Product Segment
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Opportunity Indicator
Table 89: Birth Rates (%) in China: 2007-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
E-Commerce: A Booming Channel for the Market
Table 90: Chinese Baby Toiletries Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for Baby Care Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, Traditional Trading, and E-commerce & Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 91: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Chinese Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Skin Care Products - Dominant Product Segment in India
Changing Mindsets Offer Growth Opportunities
Table 94: Indian Baby Toiletries Spending (2014-2020): Annual Spending on Each Baby Under 5 Years Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Population and Declining Infant Mortality Rate Drives Growth
Table 95: Indian Market for Baby Toiletries (2011-2020): Breakdown of Birth Rate and Infant Mortality Rate (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Indian Baby Toiletries Market (2014, 2018 & 2020): Breakdown of Number of Babies in Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Consumer Engagement through Online Portals
Challenges
Competitive Scenario
Table 97: Leading Baby Specific Product Companies (National Brand Owners) in India (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Artsana India, Dabur India, Himalaya, Johnson & Johnson, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Overwhelming Growth of Baby Care Market Drives Brands to Join Bandwagon
Leading Baby Powder Brands in India
B.Market Analytics
Table 98: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding raph/Chart)
Table 99: Indian Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Select Markets
New Zealand
Vietnam
B.Market Analytics
Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 The Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
Table 104: The Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: The Middle East & African Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: The Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 107: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Latin American Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Latin American Market by Product Segment
Table 110: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Latin American Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.1 Brazil
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Baby Care Products: An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 113: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Brazilian Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 116: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Baby Toiletries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Baby Wipes, Shampoo, Skin Care Products, Powder, Bath Additives, Soaps, and Cotton Buds Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 103 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 123) The United States (42) Canada (1) Japan (5) Europe (41) - France (6) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (13) - Italy (7) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24) Middle East (7) Latin America (2) Africa (1)
