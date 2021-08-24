Global Background Music Market Outlook 2021-2025: Increased Regulatory Pressure to Prevent Music Piracy and Copyright Infringement Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Background Music Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The background music market is poised to grow by $368.59 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the demand for background music (BGM) in the retail sector and growing use of BGM in public spaces. The increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement is another prime reason driving the background music market growth during the next few years.



The background music market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The report on background music market covers the following areas:

Background music market sizing

Background music market forecast

Background music market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading background music market vendors that include Almotech Media Solutions, Imagesound Group, Mood Media Corp., NSM Music, PlayNetwork Inc., Qsic Pty Ltd., Rockbot, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., AMI Entertainment Network LLC, and SOUNDMACHINE. Also, the background music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Almotech Media Solutions

AMI Entertainment Network LLC

Imagesound Group

Mood Media Corp.

NSM Music

PlayNetwork Inc.

Qsic Pty Ltd.

Rockbot

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SOUNDMACHINE

