Global Background Music Market Outlook 2021-2025: Increased Regulatory Pressure to Prevent Music Piracy and Copyright Infringement Driving Growth
Aug 24, 2021, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Background Music Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The background music market is poised to grow by $368.59 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the demand for background music (BGM) in the retail sector and growing use of BGM in public spaces. The increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement is another prime reason driving the background music market growth during the next few years.
The background music market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The report on background music market covers the following areas:
- Background music market sizing
- Background music market forecast
- Background music market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading background music market vendors that include Almotech Media Solutions, Imagesound Group, Mood Media Corp., NSM Music, PlayNetwork Inc., Qsic Pty Ltd., Rockbot, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., AMI Entertainment Network LLC, and SOUNDMACHINE. Also, the background music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Almotech Media Solutions
- AMI Entertainment Network LLC
- Imagesound Group
- Mood Media Corp.
- NSM Music
- PlayNetwork Inc.
- Qsic Pty Ltd.
- Rockbot
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
- SOUNDMACHINE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ig4b32
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article