Global Backup-as-a-service Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018



Online backup service, also known as BaaS, refers to the frequent backup of folders, files, or the entire content of HDDs by service providers to remote secure cloud-based data repositories.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Backup-as-a-Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 27.04% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the backup-as-a-service. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of backup service.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, backup-as-a-service market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Alphabet

• Amazon.com

• Cisco Systems

• IBM

• NetApp



Market driver

• Growing need to simplify solutions for backup



Market challenge

• Possibilities of failure during implementation



Market trend

• Increasing use of IoT



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



