Global Backup-as-a-service Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.04% - Increasing Demand to Shift from CAPEX to OPEX

The "Global Backup-as-a-service Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Backup-as-a-Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 27.04% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Backup-as-a-Service Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing use of IoT. In IoT, immense amounts of data are generated from the interaction of globally located smart infrastructure and smart appliances. The explosion of data generated by IoT devices has created an opportunity to gain new insights into the world. Many enterprises, government agencies, and other pioneering businesses are implementing IoT technologies such as software, devices, and sensors.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing demand to shift from CAPEX to OPEX. The shift from CAPEX to OPEX model is the primary reason driving the rapid adoption of BaaS in several industry verticals. The key benefit of implementing BaaS solutions is the pay-per-use pricing model that is the clients have to pay for what they use.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the possibilities of failure during implementation. One of the main growth inhibitors in the global BaaS market is the chance of failure during the implementation phase. This makes perspective clients sceptical about BaaS, and they may favour traditional backup solutions such as hard disks.
Market Trends
- Exponential growth in volume of data
- Increasing use of IoT
- Rise in number of cyberthreats
Key vendors
- Alphabet
- Amazon.com
- Cisco Systems
- IBM
- NetApp
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prg9sd/global?w=5
