Global Backup-as-a-service Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.04% - Increasing Demand to Shift from CAPEX to OPEX

The Global Backup-as-a-Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 27.04% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Backup-as-a-Service Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing use of IoT. In IoT, immense amounts of data are generated from the interaction of globally located smart infrastructure and smart appliances. The explosion of data generated by IoT devices has created an opportunity to gain new insights into the world. Many enterprises, government agencies, and other pioneering businesses are implementing IoT technologies such as software, devices, and sensors.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing demand to shift from CAPEX to OPEX. The shift from CAPEX to OPEX model is the primary reason driving the rapid adoption of BaaS in several industry verticals. The key benefit of implementing BaaS solutions is the pay-per-use pricing model that is the clients have to pay for what they use.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the possibilities of failure during implementation. One of the main growth inhibitors in the global BaaS market is the chance of failure during the implementation phase. This makes perspective clients sceptical about BaaS, and they may favour traditional backup solutions such as hard disks.

