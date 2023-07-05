Global Bacterial Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2023: Technology, The Evolving Landscape, & The Unmet Needs

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bacterial Therapeutics Beyond Antibiotics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As bacteria grow resistant to conventional antibiotics, alternatives are being investigated, including antibodies, probiotics, bacteriophages, and antimicrobial peptides currently undergoing clinical trials.

The specificity of antibodies, and the inability of bacteria to develop resistance against them, make antibodies attractive, albeit expensive, alternative therapeutic agents. Bacteriophages have been used for therapy in some parts of the world.

Antimicrobial peptides have long been considered as potential replacements for antibiotics but with limited success. Synthetic peptides and synthetic Antibiotic membrane-active agents might herald a shift in treatment options.

Key Topics Covered:

Active extrusion of bacterial compounds by membrane pumps

Aerucin (Aridis)

Age-appropriate Antibiotics

Antibiotic-deactivating Enzymes

Antibodies

Antimicrobial Nanoparticles

Antimicrobial Peptides

Antisense therapy/gene silencing

Arenicin (Adenium Biotech)

Asia

Bacteriophages

514G3 (XBiotech)

Boston's Children's Hospital

Children's Hospital Case Western

Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Defensins

Defining the Scope

Europe

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

Global Market Regulations and Standards

Host Directed Therapies

Lysins

Market Dynamics

MEDI 3902 (MedImmune)

Murepavadin (POL7080) (Polyphor Ltd)

National Centre for Disease Control ( India )

) Non-antibiotic Microbial Therapeutics - Therapies

Overexpression of Multidrug resistance efflux pumps

Phages

Recent Developments and the Need for Antibiotic Innovation

Siderophores

Technology

The Evolving Landscape

The Unmet Need

Univ of Hong Kong

US Centers for Disease Control

US FDA

Zinplava/Bezlotoxumab (Merck)

Company Profiles

Aridis

Merck

Medimmune

Xbiotech

AstraZeneca

Rebiotix

Seres

Contrafect

Intron Biotechnology

Armata Pharmaceuticals

AmpliPhi Research

Institut Pasteur

Adenium Biotech

Polyphor Ltd.

University of Hong Kong

University of Manchester

Case Western

Boston Children's Hospital

Entasis Therapeutics

Immuron

Intralytix

Locus Biosciences

Phico Therapeutics

Technophage

Valneva SE

