NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Bacteriological Testing Market to Reach $25.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bacteriological Testing estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8% over the period 2022-2030. Salmonella, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Coliform segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Bacteriological Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- SGS

- 3M

- Agilent Technologies

- ALS Limited

- Bio-Rad

- Bureau Veritas

- Eurofins

- Intertek

- Merck

- Romer Labs

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Bacteriological Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Salmonella by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Salmonella by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Salmonella by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coliform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Coliform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Coliform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Campylobacter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Campylobacter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Campylobacter by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Listeria by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Listeria by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Listeria by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Bacteria Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Bacteria Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Bacteria Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumables & Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumables & Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumables & Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Test Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Test Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Test Kits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Water by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Rapid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Rapid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Traditional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Traditional by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 46: World Bacteriological Testing Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Bacteriological Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid and Traditional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid and Traditional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Bacteriological Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid and Traditional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Bacteriological Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: China Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: China Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: China Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: China Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid and Traditional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Bacteriological Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents,Instruments and Test Kits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid and Traditional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Bacteriological Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: France Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: France Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: France Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: France 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: France Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: France 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid and Traditional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Bacteriological Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Bacteria Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Salmonella, Coliform, Campylobacter, Listeria and Other Bacteria Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bacteriological Testing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and Test Kits for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bacteriological Testing by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual

