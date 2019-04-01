Global bag on valve technology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2018-2024

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on the global bag on valve technology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.



The report predicts the global bag on valve technology market to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2018-2024. The study on bag on valve technology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on bag on valve technology market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bag on valve technology market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bag on valve technology market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Longer shelf life for oxygen-sensitive products

• Growing adoption by cosmetics and food & beverages industries

• Effective filling process and suitable for both liquid and viscous products

2) Restraints

• Availability of conventional form of packaging

3) Opportunities

• Recycling nature



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global bag on valve technology market is segmented on the basis of product type, valve, container type, capacity type, and application.



The Global Bag on Valve Technology Market by Product Type

• Standard B.O.V.

• Aerosol B.O.V.

• Non-spray / Low-pressure B.O.V.



The Global Bag on Valve Technology Market by Valve

• Male Valve

• Female Valve



The Global Bag on Valve Technology Market by Container Type

• Tin Plate

• Plastic

• Aluminum

• Steel



The Global Bag on Valve Technology Market by Capacity Type

• Below 30ml

• 30ml - 100ml

• 100ml - 275ml

• 275ml - 500ml

• Above 500ml



The Global Bag on Valve Technology Market by Application

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Automotive & Industrial Products



Company Profiles

• LINDAL Group

• Summit Packaging Systems

• Exal Corporation

• Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A

• PREVAL

• KOH-I-NOOR Mladá Vožice a.s.

• Precision Valve Corporation

• Shanghai Golden Bridge Infotech Co., Ltd.

• AptarGroup, Inc.

• TOYO & DEUTSCHE AEROSOL GMBH



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bag on valve technology market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bag on valve technology market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bag on valve technology market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



