Global Baggage Scanners Market to Reach US$2314.03 Mn by 2025, Suggests QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baggage scanners use x-ray technology to scan and show items on the computer screen to enable checking of any questionable objects. Political and economic volatility, constant threat of terrorism, and sale of contraband items have augmented the need for better security measures. All of these factors have raised the demand for baggage scanners across the globe at various checkpoints.

The global baggage scanners market was valued at US$1354.57 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$2314.03 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a stable CAGR of 8.04% between 2018 and 2025. QY Research analysts have published a detailed report of the market, titled "Global Baggage Scanners Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application." The research report details the course of the overall market growth for the forecast period.

Global Baggage Scanners Market: Drivers

In recent years, the baggage scanners market has witnessed a massive boom due to the rising cases of drug trafficking and terrorism. The growing instances of piracy and smuggling have created lucrative opportunities for the global baggage scanners market. The establishment of new airports and up-gradation of the same, an increasing number of terminals, rising trade, and growing number of passengers are some of the factors boosting the demand for baggage scanners. In addition to air travel, train and metro, subways and buses are using baggage scanners to ensure safety standards. Furthermore, growing importance of security at hotels, government buildings, and other commercial spaces has augmented the demand for baggage scanners.

Global Baggage Scanners Market: Segment Analysis

The global baggage scanners market is segmented on the basis of type and application. In terms of type, the market is primarily split into channel scanning machine and portable scanning machine. In terms of application, the market is segmented as airport traffic, railway and subway traffic, sea traffic, and others. Out of these the airport traffic segment is expected to lead the global market as air travel continues to be the common and convenient mode of transport.

Global Baggage Scanners Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global baggage scanners market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe have the strongest presence in the global baggage scanner market. Asia Pacific is also slowly witnessing growth due to the increasing demand as number of airports grow in developing economies of India and China.

Global Baggage Scanners Market: The Key Players

The key players studied in the global baggage scanners market are OSI Systems, Smiths Detection, L-3, Astrophysics, Nuctech, Leidos Holdings, Adani Systems Inc., Analogic, Aventura Technologies, VOTI, and Gilardoni SPA.

Companies such as Smiths Detection's advanced explosives and chemical trace-detection technology have been deployed in a broad security initiative by the European Commission. The equipment has been coordinated and operated for trials in the public spaces. It will take care of the transport and other high-risk targets in multiple European Union Member States. Such associations will help companies to combat intensifying competition in the global market.

