Global Baked Foods & Cereals Intelligence Database 2010-2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Baked Foods & Cereals: Global Intelligence Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IC Baked Foods & Cereals is a global intelligence database on bakery and cereal products that offers 52 major countries data. It covers 13 year of comparable data with 5 year forecasts including value and volume sales. Consists of cross country robust and granular data information covering broader product categories as well as distribution channel sales.



Market Scope

Overall baked food and cereal products market data, volume and value analytics with growth trend (2010-2023).

Distribution channel sales data from 2010-2017

Additional information includes - GDP, per capita consumption, per capita expenditure, economic parameters, population, inflation- food inflation and overall inflation and country currency exchange rates

This Research Data involves study of Baked Foods & Cereals Sector across 6 regions, covering 52 countries with more than 75,000 data points for the period 2010-2023. Below mentioned 6 broad categories are covered in the market that covers various segments, Category definitions and segment definitions.

Breads

Breakfast Cereals

Cakes, Pastries & Sweet Pies

Sweet Biscuits

Morning Goods

Crackers & Savory Biscuits

Market Overview



The global baked food & cereals Market is expected to reach USD 587 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.2%, during the forecast period. The global baked food & cereals sale has surpassed 123, 900 million Kg in 2017, registering a volume CAGR of 1.9%, during the forecast period. The consumption of baked food & cereals has observed a stable growth during the past five year.



Western Europe Showing Declining Volume Sales



Central and Western European Baked food & cereals market accounts for over 47% of the global consumption by volume. Central Europe is witnessing a positive CAGR during the forecast period. However, the Western European baked food volume sale is expected to decline after a slow growth till 2017. Asia-Pacific recorded the fastest volume CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period to reach close to Western Europe. Asia-Pacific overcomes North America in the volume sale while it is expected to reach near to North America in value sales by 2023. India and Indonesia recorded a robust CAGR during the forecast. South America is witnessing a healthy value CAGR of 7% while the unit sale is moving at a 1% CAGR. Middle East & Africa surpassed a volume consumption of 8,324 million Kg in 2017, with Saudi Arab the most significant market.



Biscuits Recorded a Steady Growth Rate



Sweet biscuits remain the popular bakery products in Asia-Pacific which is witnessing the fastest CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the sweet biscuit market globally followed by Western Europe and North America. Glucose biscuits which are the lowest price biscuit in the Asian market are declining while the premium segment which includes cream filled biscuits, sweet biscuits and health biscuits recorded an impressive growth in the past few years. Chocolate coated biscuits witnessing a declining unit sales globally while cookies observed a robust growth.



Asia-Pacific is expected to surpass North America and Western Europe to be the largest pastries market by 2023



North America holds the dominant position in the global pastries market with a market share of 15% which is followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. The pastries consumption in Asia-Pacific is expected to cross USD 22 billion by 2023 witnessing a robust CAGR of 6.3%. The Middle East & Africa recorded the fastest CAGR of 6.5% in pastries market which is followed by Asia-Pacific. North America observed a flat pastries sale during the forecast period after recording a strong volume growth during 2012-2017.



Expanding retail channels in emerging market driving sales



Supermarkets/hypermarkets account for the dominant share of 45% in the market while online retail is witnessing the faster growth rate. Baked food sales from Specialist retailers recorded USD 165 billion in 2017, up 20% from 2012. Online retail is the fastest growing channel globally, registered a CAGR of 4.7% during 2012-2017 followed by convenience stores. Online grocery for baked food is growing at a faster rate in Western Europe. Western Europe accounts for 42% of the global online retail sale of baked food and cereals.



Reasons to Purchase this Dashboard

More Granular: Covers more categories, segments and sub- segments information at country and global level than other market intelligence providers

Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent market data, historic data and market forecast

Ease of comparability: Our analytics is based on standardized definition across globe to facilitate better comparability of market data

View market in different ways among categories and geography to understand where the actual opportunity lies

Market segmentation including quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level data integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Kg Million) data for each segment and sub segment

Understanding of the market due to value and volume changes, intra category competition and distribution channel trends

Develop business strategy to spot growth opportunity and maximize sales in multi-channel distribution through all B2C channels

Dedicated analyst support for research queries and training

Continuous amendment of database yearly with significant changes updated based on scenarios

Customization of the Dashboard



This dashboard can be customized to meet your requirements by adding the country of your choice and qualitative trends on request. Please connect with our Customer Service team, who will ensure you get a dashboard that suits your needs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Market Definition



2.Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Designs

2.3 Study Timelines

2.4 Study Phases

2.4.1 Internal sources evaluation

2.4.2 Research Process

2.4.3 Modeling & triangulation

2.4.4 Data finalization

2.4.5 Expert Validation



3.MarketSegmentation

3.1 By Product

3.1.1 Breads

3.1.1.1 Loaves

3.1.1.2 Baguettes

3.1.1.3 Rolls

3.1.1.4 Burger Buns

3.1.1.5 Sandwich Slices

3.1.1.6 Ciabatta

3.1.1.7 Frozen Breads

3.1.1.8 Other Breads

3.1.2 Breakfast Cereals

3.1.2.1 Hot Cereals

3.1.2.2 Ready to eat Cereals

3.1.2.2.1 Children's Breakfast Cereals

3.1.2.2.2 Flakes

3.1.2.2.3 Muesli

3.1.2.2.4 Other Ready to eat Cereals

3.1.3 Cakes, Pastries & Sweet Pies

3.1.3.1 Cakes

3.1.3.2 Pastries & Sweet Pies

3.1.4 Sweet Biscuits

3.1.4.1 Chocolate Coated Biscuits

3.1.4.2 Cookies

3.1.4.3 Filled Biscuits

3.1.4.4 Plain Biscuits

3.1.4.5 Sandwich Biscuits

3.1.4.6 Other Sweet Biscuits

3.1.5 Morning Goods

3.1.5.1 Madeleine's

3.1.5.2 Muffins

3.1.5.3 Pain Au Chocolate

3.1.5.4 Pain Au Raisin

3.1.5.5 Pancakes

3.1.5.6 Scones

3.1.5.7 Toaster Pastries

3.1.5.8 Waffles

3.1.5.9 Frozen Morning Goods

3.1.5.10 Crumpets

3.1.5.11 Donuts

3.1.5.12 Croissants

3.1.5.13 Other Morning Goods

3.1.6 Crackers & Savory Biscuits

3.1.6.1 Bread Substitutes

3.1.6.1.1 Crisp breads, Crisp rolls etc

3.1.6.1.2 Rice Cakes

3.1.6.1.3 Toast Thins

3.1.6.1.4 Bread Sticks

3.1.6.2 Cheese-flavored Cracker

3.1.6.3 Plain Crackers

3.1.6.4 Other Crackers

3.2 By Geography

3.3 By Distribution Channel

3.3.1 Warehouse Clubs

3.3.2 Department Stores

3.3.3 Pharmacies

3.3.4 Convenience Stores

3.3.5 Specialist Retailers

3.3.6 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

3.3.7 On-line Retail

3.3.8 Variety Stores

3.3.9 Other Distribution Channel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kx36wv/global_baked?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

