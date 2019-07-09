Global Bakers Yeast Markets 2019-2024: Cream/Liquid Baker's Yeast Remain the Fastest Growing Segment

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bakers Yeast Market - Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing demand from the end-user sectors, such as food and beverages, is significantly contributing to the growth of the yeast market. There is a huge market for bakers yeast, as it is extensively used for enhancing the quality of bakery goods. Application of compressed yeasts in the bakery industry is growing at a faster rate, due to the increased consumer preference for convenience and packed food products.



The increasing demand for organic yeast offerings is one of the key trends in the yeast market. Organic food ingredients are gaining traction, owing to the health benefits associated with organic products. Several key vendors are launching organic yeast, for example, Biospringer (Lesaffre) launched Springer Organic Baker's Yeast Extract in 2016.



Scope of the Report



The baker's yeast is present in four forms which include Compressed/ Solid Yeast, Liquid/Cream Yeast, Dry or Powdered Bakers Yeast and other forms across the globe. The market is studied in terms of its growth for different regions which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Bakery Products



Packed baked goods, such as cake, are expected to witness significant demand in the upcoming years, owing to the rising preference for eating packed cakes as snack, mainly among children across the world. Pizza consumption has been trending at its highest level in the past four years and is showing growth in pizza-focused concepts across channels, which is also expected to drive the demand for baker's yeast during the forecast period. Bread and bakery product sales have been driven by the ongoing surge in demand for free-from ranges and specialty bread and the impact of inflation on retail prices, which is further driving the demand for baker's yeast in bread and bakery product application.



Cream/Liquid Baker's Yeast Remain the Fastest Growing Segment



Cream yeast has wide range of application the global bakery products market. It can be readily pumped in the bakery products, directly to mixers or to liquid brew tanks. Bakery formulations can easily be modified to accommodate a conversion from compressed yeast to cream yeast. Product uniformity is one of the biggest advantages of using cream yeast. The use of cream yeast by the larger bakeries in North America is a recent development and is expected to continue to increase during the forecast period. The liquid cream yeast system uses a failsafe design for both the control and flow panel, in order to prevent mistakes that may cause contamination or loss of yeast.



Competitive Landscape



The global bakers yeast market is moderately consolidated with some global players, like Associated British Foods PLC (ABF), Lesaffre International, Lallemand Inc., and various regional players majorly from the European region. Companies, such as Lesaffre International, even have an organic range of baker's yeast, and claims optimum performance in the long-term.



This offers an edge to the companies in the international market, especially within Europe. Expansion remained the most preferred strategy in the global baker yeast market, with companies continuously expanding their production capacity and distribution network.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Form

5.1.1 Liquid/ Cream Bakers Yeast

5.1.2 Solid Bakers Yeast

5.1.3 Dry or Powdered Bakers Yeast

5.1.4 Other Forms

5.2 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Associated British Foods PLC

6.1.2 Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd

6.1.3 Angel Yeast Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Lesaffre International

6.1.5 LALLEMAND Inc.

6.1.6 Oriental Yeast India Pvt Ltd

6.1.7 Goodrich Group

6.1.8 Fadayeast.Com

6.1.9 AGRANO Gmbh & Co. KG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



