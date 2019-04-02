Global Bakery Premixes Market Worth USD 1.65 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bakery premixes market was estimated at USD 1.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% from 2017 to 2025, to reach a value of USD 1.65 billion by 2025. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for customized bakery products among the consumers especially in the developed and developing countries.

The U.S., UK, Germany, China, Italy, and Russia, are the major consumers of bread and bakery products. The continuous demand and popularity of such products is expected to drive the demand for the baking premixes market. Use of these premixes has resulted in effortless baking of a lot of varieties of bread and bakery products. The market is gaining an increasing traction especially among the manufacturers due to the reliable and hassle-free production.

The U.S. bread and bakery products market is gaining an increasing momentum primarily driven by the spurring demand for bread products containing high fiber such as wholegrain, or diet and healthy biscuits and cookies. Consumers' shift towards healthy lifestyle practices will boost the demand for these kind of products, which in turn is expected to drive the production of premix ingredients to meet the requirements.

The average spending of the U.S. households on bakery products per household is expected to increase to USD 383.75 by 2021, wherein most of this expenditure will be on bread products, followed by cakes and cupcakes. This scenario is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the bakery premixes market to grow in the coming years.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Global Bakery Premixes Market Size and Forecast By Product (Complete Mix, Dough Base Mix, and Dough Concentrates) By Application (Bread and Non-Bread Products) And Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/bakery-premixes-market

Growing demand for various bakery products such as donuts, pies, pastries, breads, cakes and others, is expected to drive the premixes market growth. This industry is expected to continue growing over the next few years, supported by various factors such as, variety of product innovations, availability of food items at reasonable prices, rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and convenience of baked products. The simultaneous growth in the bakery industry is expected to impact the acceptance of premixes market to speed up the production processes.

Rising popularity of products such as whole grain, trans-fat free and multi grain along with increasing demand for flavor preferences are also expected to contribute to the growing acceptance of these premixes among the manufacturers. Increasing consumption of bread based products in India and Australia, is expected to be one of the major factors contributing to the premixes market expansion during the forecast period.

Increasing inclination towards breads, bread rolls, pastries, cakes, pies, pretzels, cookies, crackers, and tortillas is expected to result in the significant application of bakery premixes, over the forecast period. Bread is expected to continue its growth and will remain the most widely consumed bakery product worldwide, whereas pastries and cakes are expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

Download free sample report on global bakery premixes market

The introduction of different flavors, rising disposable income, popularity of bakery products in Asia Pacific and Latin America will drive the demand for pastries over the forecast period. Moreover the demand for donuts will considerably increase on account of an indulgence factor and the introduction of modern chains in countries such as China, India and Brazil. These factors are expected to contribute to the prominent growth of the global bakery premixes market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Enhance Proteins LtdEchema Technologies LLC, Puratos, Karl Fazer Ab., Allied Mills, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt Ltd, Lesaffre, and Bakels Worldwide to name a few. While premixes for various bakery products such as cookies, cakes and pastries have always been popular among working women, they are now gradually becoming popular among the manufacturers too. This scenario has prompted the companies to introduce premixes for all bakery products such as puff pastries, multi-grain breads and lava cakes.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

Soy Food Market - The global soy food market revenue was USD 36.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 56.66 billion by 2025.

The global soy food market revenue was in 2017 and is expected to reach by 2025. Vegan Yogurt Market - The global vegan yogurt market was valued at USD 748.8 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2017 to 2025.

The global vegan yogurt market was valued at in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2017 to 2025. Cold Pressed Juice Market - The cold pressed juice market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years attributed to growing health awareness among consumers.

The cold pressed juice market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years attributed to growing health awareness among consumers. Orange Juice Market - The global orange juice market is projected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years owing to changing consumer preference for healthy food products.

Hexa Research has segmented the global bakery premixes market report based on product, application and region:-

Segmentation by Product

Complete Mix

Dough-based Mix

Dough Concentrates

Segmentation by Application

Bread Products

Non-Bread Products

Segmentation by Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



UK

Asia Pacific

India



China

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Key players analyzed:

ADM Company

Bakels Worldwide

Lesaffre

Puratos

Enhance Proteins Ltd.

Echema Technologies LLC

Karl Fazer Ab

Allied Mills

Luscombe

Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com

Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/

SOURCE Hexa Research