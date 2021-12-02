Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report 2021-2028: Growing Demand for Gluten Free & Novel Flavoured Bakery Products to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bakery Processing Equipment Markets, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bakery processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 20.24 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028

The incorporation of better-for-you ingredients in bakery products and the growing demand for gluten-free bakery items are expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period.



The demand for cakes and pastries is expected to witness growth on account of the introduction of novel flavors. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of snacks is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for cakes and pastries. Bread and rolls are expected to witness significant growth on account of a substantial rise in the demand for these products in North America and Asia Pacific.



The rising demand for fast food and packaged food is expected to prompt manufacturers to expand their production capabilities, thereby augmenting the demand for processed food over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of advertisements with attractive visuals and the availability of a wide range of flavors in processed food are anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand for processed food, and consequently, processing equipment.



Rising labor costs, coupled with the increasing energy costs and the cost of bakery product ingredients, are expected to compel end-use manufacturers to opt for efficient and advanced bakery processing equipment that can improve the overall production efficiency. In addition, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials, such as stainless steel and polymers, is expected to impact the overall cost of the bakery processing equipment.



Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report Highlights

By equipment, mixers and blenders accounted for the second-largest share in 2020 as they are used to improve the production line, increase efficiency, and quickly mix raw materials to produce large quantities of pastries, bread, and other baked goods

The cakes and pastries application segment accounted for the second-largest share in 2020 owing to the rising disposable income, globalization, and inclination toward western-style diets in Asian countries

Asia Pacific is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing disposable income, the growing spending power of the middle-class population, rapid globalization, and adoption of automated technology

The growing domestic consumption of various processed food products, such as potato chips, sausages, and bread, in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and the Middle East owing to the expansion of retail food outlets is expected to stimulate the product demand

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Framework

3.6. Bakery Processing Equipment Market - Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Bakery Processing Equipment Market

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Equipment Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Mixer & Blenders

5.3. Dividers & Rounders

5.4. Molders & Sheeters

5.5. Ovens & Proofers



Chapter 6. Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Bread

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Cakes & Pastries

6.4. Cookies & Biscuits

6.5. Pizza Crusts



Chapter 7. Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Regional movement analysis, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Strategic Framework

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company overview

9.2. Financial performance

9.3. Product benchmarking

9.4. Strategic initiatives

Ali Group S.r.l.

Baker Perkins Limited

Buhler AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Middleby Corporation

Markel Food Group

JBT Corporation

Heat & Control, Inc.

RHEON Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd.

Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd.

Gemini Bakery Equipment Company

Global Bakery Solutions

Koenig Maschinen GmbH

FRITSCH

Benier Nederland b.v.

