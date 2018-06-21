Global Bakery Products Strategic Markets 2016-2024: Profiles of 463 Companies, Including Many Key Players

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bakery Products in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Bread
- Breakfast Cereals
- Cakes/Pastries
- Savory Biscuits
- Sweet Biscuits
- Other Bakery Products
Also, the report analyzes the Global and Regional markets in terms of volume (Thousand Tons) by the following Product Segments:
- Bread
- Cakes/Pastries
The report profiles 463 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Bakery Products: Driven by the Ever-Evolving Health, Indulgence, and Convenience Needs of the Consumer
Market Snapshots
Trends and Drivers Summarized
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth
Growing Demand for Healthy Variants, Manufacturers Struggle to Alter Processes
Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat
Organic and Whole Grain Based Baked Goods Set to Witness Strong Market Penetration
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
Premium-Price and Indulgence: A Major Trend in Affluent Markets
Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries
2. COMPETITION
Bakery Products Marketplace: Intensely Competitive and Fragmented
Leading Bakery Product Companies Worldwide
Grupo Bimbo: The Global Leader in Bakery Products
Classification of Bakery Companies
Key Competitive Traits
Popular Biscuit Brands of 2016
Fox's Chocolatey Biscuit Bars
Go Ahead! Cookie Bites
McVitie's Nibbles
Nature Valley Protein
Trio Bar
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains
Dietary Trends to Support New Product Development
Private Labels: A Potential Opportunity
The Winning Recipe for Commercial Success in the Marketplace
Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition
Need for Regional and Cultural Customization
Development of International Brands
Co-Branding
Age-Specific Brands
Packaging
Brand Localization
Brand Licensing
Distribution Landscape
Distribution Trends
New Retail Structures Arises from the Changing Shopping Behavior
Supply Changes Driven by Development of In-store Bakeries
Key Trade Barriers
Infrastructure
Raw Material Supply
Price Pressure
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
High Quality Bread Variants Drive Demand in the Matured Global Bread Market
Increasing Popularity of Low Carbohydrates Diet Slow Down Volume Growth
Market Shifting Towards Premium Breads
Increasing Health Awareness Drives Sales of Grain Breads
Artisan Breads Suitably Positioned to Benefit from the Market's Ongoing Health Drive
Clean Label: A Highly Critical Demand Determinant
Good-For-You Tortillas Gain Significance
Impulse Buying and Indulgence Trends Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet Bakery Products
Non-Conventional Flavors and Ingredients Make Way in Baked Sweet Goods
Healthier and Guilt-free Options Benefit Sweet Bakery Products Market
Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes
The Indulgence Trend Drives the Hugely Popular Doughnuts Market
Innovative Functional Biscuits to Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet and Savory Biscuits
Growing Demand for RTE Foods Boost Demand for Wafer Biscuits
Despite Losing Shine as a Healthy Breakfast Option, Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand
Surging Popularity of Fortified/Functional Bakery Products Benefit Market Expansion
Innovation Ranks High On the Agenda
Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Drive Rapid Growth in Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products
Growing Focus on Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness Drives Demand for Alternative Ingredients
Cocoa Replacers: A Potential Substitute for the Pricey Natural Cocoa
Incidence of Epidemics Drive the Need for Egg Replacements in Baked Goods
Nanotechnology Set to Deliver Novel Flavors and Nutrients in Bakery Products
Frozen Bakery Products: Driven by the Convenience of Saving Efforts and Time
Sugar-Free Bakery Products Offer Significant Growth Potential
Sugar Substitutes Witness Improved Penetration
Natural Additives to Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners
Increasing Usage of Honey Raises the Health Quotient of Bakery Products
Single-serve, Re-sealable and Light-weight Packaging Innovations Drive Market Adoption
Select Noteworthy Packaging Innovations
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Growing Middle Class Population
Rise in Disposable Incomes
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Oatmega Launches Grass-Fed Whey Protein Cookies
Bimbo Bakeries USA Launches Blueberry Pancake Variety
The Kellogg Co. Develops Moe's Breakfast Bowls
Popeyes Introduces Cheddar Biscuit Butterfly Shrimp
Modern Food Re-launches Iconic Bread Brand
Greyston Bakery Unveils Harvest Cookie
Caf Valley Bakery Debuts Dr Pepper Cake
Hostess Brands Launches Cinnamon Sugar Crunch Donettes and Apple Streusel Coffee Cakes
Tastykake Unveils Birthday Kake Mini Donuts
Grupo Bimbo Launch Bimbo Little Adventures in the UK
Voortman Bakery Unveils Voortman Cookies
Puratos UK Introduces Three Innovative Baking Mixes
Bob's Red Mill Debuts Grain-and Gluten- Free Products
Einstein Noah Launches Boosted Bagels
Pepperidge Farm Unveils Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Cookie
La Brea Bakery Unveils La Brea Bakery Flatbread Crisps
Nature's Own Life Launches Six Varieties of Bread
Ace Bakery Introduces Baguette Bagel
Emmy's Organics Launches Peanut Butter Cookies
Dave's Killer Bread Launches Breakfast Line
Flower Foods Unveils Mrs. Freshley's Cake Crisps
Mondelez International Introduces Ritz Crisp & Thins
Klosterman Baking Develops Organic Bread Varieties
pladis India Unveils McVitie's Cream Biscuits
Hostess Unveils Hostess Bake Shop
Finsbury Food Group Introduces Mary Berry Cakes
Greyston Bakery Unveils grab-and-go Cookies
Rudi's Organic Bakery Introduces Organic Bread Line
Artisan Biscuits Introduces Miller's Toast
Bimbo Bakeries Unveils Chocolate Party Cakes
Ozery Bakery Launches Muesli Morning Rounds
Canyon Bakehouse Unveils Heritage Style Bread Loaves
Allied Bakeries Introduces Full Rebrand Allinson's Bread
Allied Bakeries' Kingsmill Unveils Super Toasty
SuperValu Introduces Christmas 2016 Bakery Range
Finsbury Foods Unveils Croloaf
MALEBRANCHE Launches Maru CHA CHA Matcha Biscuits
Abbott's Village Bakery Unveils Gluten-Free Bread
Dimpflmeier Bakery Introduces Carb Smart Bread
Mondelez India Unveils 3D Biscuit
Warburtons Unveils Protein Wholemeal Range
Schr Launches Six New Varieties of Bakery Products
Hostess Brands and Mars Chocolate Launches Co-branded Brownies
Bimbo Bakeries USA Unveils Salted Caramel English Muffins and Bagels
United Biscuits (UB) Introduces Two New Gluten-Free Hobnobs
Pepperidge Farm Develops Hearty Buns
Pepperidge Farm Introduces Goldfish Crackers
General Mills Unveils Tiny Toast in Strawberry and Blueberry Flavors
Barely Bread Unveils Gluten Free Artisanal Bread
United Biscuits Introduces New McVitie's To Go' Snacks
ITC Unveils Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive Biscuits
La Brea Bakery Unveils "Farm-to-Table" Artisan Bread
Mondelez India Introduces Cadbury Bournvita Biscuits
Pepperidge Farm Develops Whole Grain Bread Line
United Biscuits (UB) Introduces 1 Price Marked Packs (PMPs)
Mondelez International Unveils GOOD THiNS
Bimbo Bakeries USA Launches Extra Grainy
Hostess Brands Unveils Five Snack Cakes Varieties
United Biscuits (UB) Introduces McVitie's Digestives Nibbles
United Biscuits (UB) Re-launches Trio Chocolate Biscuit Bar
Rudi's Organic Bakery Unveils Kids Bread
Finsbury Food Group's Kara Develops Artisanal Breads
Finsbury Food Group's Kara Launches Cakes
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
LEAF Secures Non-GMO Certification for Hydrox Cookie
Crlia Group Purchases English Bay Batter Inc.
JAB Holdings Acquires Panera Bread
Azulis Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Grain d'Or Gel
Canada Bread Buys Stonemill Bakehouse Ltd.
Grupo Bimbo Takes Over Panattiere
Lantmnnen Unibake Acquires Anderson Bakery
Pacific Equity Partners Buys Allied Mills
J & J Snack Foods Purchases Hill & Valley Inc.
Yamazaki Baking Invests in New Baking Plant
Gores Holdings Purchases Hostess Brands, LLC
T. Marzetti Company Agrees to Buy Angelic Bakehouse, Inc.
Rhodes Food Group Purchases Ma Baker Pies
Fornetti Commence Operations in the United States
La Lorraine Romania Commence New Production Line
Lantmnnen Unibake Purchases Frozen Bakery Products SA
Mondelez International Purchases Cadbury Biscuits
Grupo Bimbo Takes Over Panrico S.A.U.
Puratos Acquires Pennant Ingredients
Starbucks Partners with Princi Bakery and Caf
Safinco NV Purchases Stake in Vandemoortele NV
Fazer Group Expands Presence in Europe
Hostess Brands Takes Over Superior Cake Products, Inc.
Mathiesons Bakery Merges with Anglo-Austrian Patisserie
Alpha Baking Purchases Two Bakeries from ConAgra
Grupo Bimbo Agrees to Buy Frozen Bread Business in Argentina
Cotton Creek Capital Buys Sterling Foods LLC
Everstone Group Purchases Modern Bread and Bakery
Panera Bread Takes Over Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Kellogg to Acquire Parati Group
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8c2p3/global_bakery?w=5
