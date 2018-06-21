Global Bakery Products Strategic Markets 2016-2024: Profiles of 463 Companies, Including Many Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bakery Products in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Bread

Breakfast Cereals

Cakes/Pastries

Savory Biscuits

Sweet Biscuits

Other Bakery Products

Also, the report analyzes the Global and Regional markets in terms of volume (Thousand Tons) by the following Product Segments:



Bread

Cakes/Pastries

The report profiles 463 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Arnott's Biscuits Limited ( Australia )

) Aryzta AG ( Switzerland )

) La Brea Bakery ( USA )

) Associated British Foods plc (UK)

Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) BAB Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Bakers Delight ( Australia )

) Barilla Holding Societa per Azioni ( Italy )

) BreadTalk Group Limited ( Singapore )

) Britannia Industries Ltd. ( India )

) Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. ( USA )

) Dunkin' Donuts ( USA )

) Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd. (UK)

& Sons Ltd. (UK) Goodman Fielder ( Australia )

) Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) Bimbo Bakeries USA ( USA )

( ) Canada Bread Company, Limited ( Canada )

) Harry-Brot GmbH ( Germany )

) Hostess Brands, LLC ( USA )

) Hovis Ltd. (UK)

Kellogg Company ( USA )

) McKee Foods Corporation ( USA )

) McDonald's Corporation ( USA )

) Mondelez International, Inc. ( USA )

) Nestl SA ( Switzerland )

) Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Pepperidge Farm, Inc. ( USA )

) Savor Street Foods ( USA )

) Strauss Group Ltd. ( Israel )

) The Great Canadian Bagel, Ltd. ( Canada )

) Tyson Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Warburtons, Ltd. (UK)

Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Yildiz Holding A.S . ( Turkey )

. ( ) United Biscuits (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Bakery Products: Driven by the Ever-Evolving Health, Indulgence, and Convenience Needs of the Consumer

Market Snapshots

Trends and Drivers Summarized

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth

Growing Demand for Healthy Variants, Manufacturers Struggle to Alter Processes

Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat

Organic and Whole Grain Based Baked Goods Set to Witness Strong Market Penetration

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Premium-Price and Indulgence: A Major Trend in Affluent Markets

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries



2. COMPETITION

Bakery Products Marketplace: Intensely Competitive and Fragmented

Leading Bakery Product Companies Worldwide

Grupo Bimbo: The Global Leader in Bakery Products

Classification of Bakery Companies

Key Competitive Traits

Popular Biscuit Brands of 2016

Fox's Chocolatey Biscuit Bars

Go Ahead! Cookie Bites

McVitie's Nibbles

Nature Valley Protein

Trio Bar

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains

Dietary Trends to Support New Product Development

Private Labels: A Potential Opportunity

The Winning Recipe for Commercial Success in the Marketplace

Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition

Need for Regional and Cultural Customization

Development of International Brands

Co-Branding

Age-Specific Brands

Packaging

Brand Localization

Brand Licensing

Distribution Landscape

Distribution Trends

New Retail Structures Arises from the Changing Shopping Behavior

Supply Changes Driven by Development of In-store Bakeries

Key Trade Barriers

Infrastructure

Raw Material Supply

Price Pressure



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

High Quality Bread Variants Drive Demand in the Matured Global Bread Market

Increasing Popularity of Low Carbohydrates Diet Slow Down Volume Growth

Market Shifting Towards Premium Breads

Increasing Health Awareness Drives Sales of Grain Breads

Artisan Breads Suitably Positioned to Benefit from the Market's Ongoing Health Drive

Clean Label: A Highly Critical Demand Determinant

Good-For-You Tortillas Gain Significance

Impulse Buying and Indulgence Trends Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet Bakery Products

Non-Conventional Flavors and Ingredients Make Way in Baked Sweet Goods

Healthier and Guilt-free Options Benefit Sweet Bakery Products Market

Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes

The Indulgence Trend Drives the Hugely Popular Doughnuts Market

Innovative Functional Biscuits to Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet and Savory Biscuits

Growing Demand for RTE Foods Boost Demand for Wafer Biscuits

Despite Losing Shine as a Healthy Breakfast Option, Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand

Surging Popularity of Fortified/Functional Bakery Products Benefit Market Expansion

Innovation Ranks High On the Agenda

Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Drive Rapid Growth in Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products

Growing Focus on Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness Drives Demand for Alternative Ingredients

Cocoa Replacers: A Potential Substitute for the Pricey Natural Cocoa

Incidence of Epidemics Drive the Need for Egg Replacements in Baked Goods

Nanotechnology Set to Deliver Novel Flavors and Nutrients in Bakery Products

Frozen Bakery Products: Driven by the Convenience of Saving Efforts and Time

Sugar-Free Bakery Products Offer Significant Growth Potential

Sugar Substitutes Witness Improved Penetration

Natural Additives to Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Increasing Usage of Honey Raises the Health Quotient of Bakery Products

Single-serve, Re-sealable and Light-weight Packaging Innovations Drive Market Adoption

Select Noteworthy Packaging Innovations

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Growing Middle Class Population

Rise in Disposable Incomes

Exponential Increase in Urban Population



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Oatmega Launches Grass-Fed Whey Protein Cookies

Bimbo Bakeries USA Launches Blueberry Pancake Variety

The Kellogg Co. Develops Moe's Breakfast Bowls

Popeyes Introduces Cheddar Biscuit Butterfly Shrimp

Modern Food Re-launches Iconic Bread Brand

Greyston Bakery Unveils Harvest Cookie

Caf Valley Bakery Debuts Dr Pepper Cake

Hostess Brands Launches Cinnamon Sugar Crunch Donettes and Apple Streusel Coffee Cakes

Tastykake Unveils Birthday Kake Mini Donuts

Grupo Bimbo Launch Bimbo Little Adventures in the UK

Voortman Bakery Unveils Voortman Cookies

Puratos UK Introduces Three Innovative Baking Mixes

Bob's Red Mill Debuts Grain-and Gluten- Free Products

Einstein Noah Launches Boosted Bagels

Pepperidge Farm Unveils Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Cookie

La Brea Bakery Unveils La Brea Bakery Flatbread Crisps

Nature's Own Life Launches Six Varieties of Bread

Ace Bakery Introduces Baguette Bagel

Emmy's Organics Launches Peanut Butter Cookies

Dave's Killer Bread Launches Breakfast Line

Flower Foods Unveils Mrs. Freshley's Cake Crisps

Mondelez International Introduces Ritz Crisp & Thins

Klosterman Baking Develops Organic Bread Varieties

pladis India Unveils McVitie's Cream Biscuits

Hostess Unveils Hostess Bake Shop

Finsbury Food Group Introduces Mary Berry Cakes

Greyston Bakery Unveils grab-and-go Cookies

Rudi's Organic Bakery Introduces Organic Bread Line

Artisan Biscuits Introduces Miller's Toast

Bimbo Bakeries Unveils Chocolate Party Cakes

Ozery Bakery Launches Muesli Morning Rounds

Canyon Bakehouse Unveils Heritage Style Bread Loaves

Allied Bakeries Introduces Full Rebrand Allinson's Bread

Allied Bakeries' Kingsmill Unveils Super Toasty

SuperValu Introduces Christmas 2016 Bakery Range

Finsbury Foods Unveils Croloaf

MALEBRANCHE Launches Maru CHA CHA Matcha Biscuits

Abbott's Village Bakery Unveils Gluten-Free Bread

Dimpflmeier Bakery Introduces Carb Smart Bread

Mondelez India Unveils 3D Biscuit

Warburtons Unveils Protein Wholemeal Range

Schr Launches Six New Varieties of Bakery Products

Hostess Brands and Mars Chocolate Launches Co-branded Brownies

Bimbo Bakeries USA Unveils Salted Caramel English Muffins and Bagels

United Biscuits (UB) Introduces Two New Gluten-Free Hobnobs

Pepperidge Farm Develops Hearty Buns

Pepperidge Farm Introduces Goldfish Crackers

General Mills Unveils Tiny Toast in Strawberry and Blueberry Flavors

Barely Bread Unveils Gluten Free Artisanal Bread

United Biscuits Introduces New McVitie's To Go' Snacks

ITC Unveils Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive Biscuits

La Brea Bakery Unveils "Farm-to-Table" Artisan Bread

Mondelez India Introduces Cadbury Bournvita Biscuits

Pepperidge Farm Develops Whole Grain Bread Line

United Biscuits (UB) Introduces 1 Price Marked Packs (PMPs)

Mondelez International Unveils GOOD THiNS

Bimbo Bakeries USA Launches Extra Grainy

Hostess Brands Unveils Five Snack Cakes Varieties

United Biscuits (UB) Introduces McVitie's Digestives Nibbles

United Biscuits (UB) Re-launches Trio Chocolate Biscuit Bar

Rudi's Organic Bakery Unveils Kids Bread

Finsbury Food Group's Kara Develops Artisanal Breads

Finsbury Food Group's Kara Launches Cakes



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

LEAF Secures Non-GMO Certification for Hydrox Cookie

Crlia Group Purchases English Bay Batter Inc.

JAB Holdings Acquires Panera Bread

Azulis Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Grain d'Or Gel

Canada Bread Buys Stonemill Bakehouse Ltd.

Grupo Bimbo Takes Over Panattiere

Lantmnnen Unibake Acquires Anderson Bakery

Pacific Equity Partners Buys Allied Mills

J & J Snack Foods Purchases Hill & Valley Inc.

Yamazaki Baking Invests in New Baking Plant

Gores Holdings Purchases Hostess Brands, LLC

T. Marzetti Company Agrees to Buy Angelic Bakehouse, Inc.

Rhodes Food Group Purchases Ma Baker Pies

Fornetti Commence Operations in the United States

La Lorraine Romania Commence New Production Line

Lantmnnen Unibake Purchases Frozen Bakery Products SA

Mondelez International Purchases Cadbury Biscuits

Grupo Bimbo Takes Over Panrico S.A.U.

Puratos Acquires Pennant Ingredients

Starbucks Partners with Princi Bakery and Caf

Safinco NV Purchases Stake in Vandemoortele NV

Fazer Group Expands Presence in Europe

Hostess Brands Takes Over Superior Cake Products, Inc.

Mathiesons Bakery Merges with Anglo-Austrian Patisserie

Alpha Baking Purchases Two Bakeries from ConAgra

Grupo Bimbo Agrees to Buy Frozen Bread Business in Argentina

Cotton Creek Capital Buys Sterling Foods LLC

Everstone Group Purchases Modern Bread and Bakery

Panera Bread Takes Over Tatte Bakery & Cafe

Kellogg to Acquire Parati Group



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 463 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 495)

The United States (112)

(112) Canada (18)

(18) Japan (9)

(9) Europe (290)

(290) France (17)

(17)

Germany (42)

(42)

The United Kingdom (45)

(45)

Italy (78)

(78)

Spain (15)

(15)

Rest of Europe (93)

(93) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (50)

(Excluding Japan) (50) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (5)

(5) Africa (7)



