Global Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) Market Report 2020-2024 with Profiles of JFE Holdings, Wartsila, Xylem and Alfa Laval

Global Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024), provides an in-depth analysis of the global ballast water treatment system (BWTS) market with description of market sizing and growth.



The analysis includes the market by value, by application and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides a detailed application and regional analysis.

The global ballast water treatment system (BWTS) market has increased at a steady pace over the years and the market is further expected to propel progressively during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would propel owing to numerous growth drivers such as surging seaborne trade, augmenting economic growth, growth in the shipbuilding sector, increasing initiative to save marine life, etc.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are volatile raw material prices and uncertain environmental obligation. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like the introduction of Hyde GUARDIAN-US ballast water treatment system, the evolution of purestream, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global ballast water treatment system (BWTS) market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global ballast water treatment system (BWTS) market are JFE Holdings (JFE Engineering), Wartsila Corporation, Xylem Inc. and Alfa Laval AB, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS): An Overview

2.2 Types of Ballast Water Treatment Technologies

2.3 Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) Market by Application (container ships, tankers, bulk carriers and general cargo)

3.1.3 Global Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA)

3.2 Global Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Container Ships BWTS Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Bulk Carriers BWTS Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Tankers Ships BWTS Market by Value

3.2.4 Global General Cargo BWTS Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Regional Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Response of Industry to COVID-19

5.4 Variation in Organic Traffic

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Surging Sea-borne Trade

6.1.2 Augmenting Economic Growth

6.1.3 Growth in Shipbuilding Sector

6.1.4 Increasing Initiative to Save Marine Life

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

6.2.2 Uncertain Environmental Obligation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Hyde GUARDIAN-US Ballast Water Treatment System

6.3.2 Evolution of Purestream

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Alfa Laval AB

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Xylem Inc.

8.3 JFE Holdings (JFE Engineering)

8.4 Wartsila Corporation

