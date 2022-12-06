Global Ballistic Composites Market Research Report 2022: Evolution and Adoption of New Technologies and Products - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ballistic Composites Market by Fiber Type, Matrix Type (Polymer, Polymer-Ceramic, Metal), Product (Vehicle Armor, Body Armor, Helmet & Face Protection), Platform (Land, Airborne, Marine), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ballistic composites market is expected to grow from USD 2 billion in 2022 to USD 3.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6%

The significant growth of ballistic composites is attributed to the increasing demand from military and defense applications. Increased threats from regional conflicts, asymmetric warfare, terrorism, and riots are increasing the need for various protective clothing and also safe vehicles for safeguarding armed forces, especially, in disputed regions across the world.

Hence, military superpowers are focusing on technological advancement and thereby expansion of ballistic products by increasing the defense budgets and investing in the production of various ballistic composites.

UHMWPE fiber type is the fastest-growing fiber type of ballistic composites, in terms of value

UHMWPE fibers are significantly growing and have captured the global ballistic composites market. These fibers are at par with the aramid fibers into ballistic protection. They are considered as the strongest fibers along with extensively used in ballistic items such as helmets, vests, plates mainly for personal protection.

Polymer-ceramic matrix type is the fastest-growing matrix type of ballistic composites, in terms of value

Polymer-ceramic ballistic composites constitute four main components: spall foil, ceramic, composite structure, and adhesive. In a polymer-ceramic matrix ballistic composite, the ceramic (silicon-carbide/alumina) is normally placed on the strike face, generally, perpendicular to the expected direction of impact. Polymer fibers, such as polyaramide, polyethylene, or polypropylene form the composite backing.

The hardening and structural improvement of the individual polymer layers is achieved by impregnation and subsequent curing of the adhesive. The chemical bond between the ceramic and composite substrate and/or between the individual polymer layers is very crucial for the performance of the entire system. Also, spall protection (glass fiber laminates) is applied on the front side of the ceramic.

Vehicle armor is the fastest-growing product type of ballistic composites, in terms of value

The ballistic composites market is an emerging market with large opportunities in the military & defense industry. The utilization of ballistic composites in vehicle armor, body armor, helmet & face protection, and other applications. The vehicle armor product type leads the ballistic composites market. Ballistic composites are significantly utilized for the manufacturing of vehicle armors as these composites provide a high-level of protection against ballistic threats.

Moreover, the use of ballistic composites in the manufacturing of vehicle armor provides them with lightweight and corrosion resistance properties, which helps in easy maneuverability and ease of maintenance of vehicle armors.

Airborne platform is the fastest-growing platform of ballistic composites, in terms of value

Airborne consists of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). There is an increasing demand for aircraft across various aviation platforms for military purposes.

This demand is also attributed to the rising military expenditure of various countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and the US. The UAVs segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the airborne segment is mainly attributed to the introduction of UAVs on the battlefield due to changes in the dynamics of war.

Homeland security is the fastest-growing application of ballistic composites, in terms of value

Ballistic-resistant body armors are worn by homeland security officers while in the field to protect against specific ballistic threats. Homeland security officers use personal protective equipment, including body vests, ballistic helmets, and gloves, to ensure safety during missions. Ballistic helmets are intended to protect the wearer against small arms fire and fragmentation threats.

APAC is the fastest-growing ballistic composites market

APAC is expected to be the largest market for ballistic composites during forecasted years. As a result of high regional tension and disputes over territories, there is an increase in military spending within this region.

Also, the region has been identified as a major export market for armors. The respective governments of various countries in this region are signing contracts with western countries for technology transfer and collaboration in the defense sector, which is expected to drive the ballistic composites market in the region.

Competitive landscape

Some of the key players in the ballistic composites market are Honeywell Spectra, DSM Dyneema (Netherlands), BAE Systems (UK), Royal Ten Cate (Netherlands), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), DuPont Protection Technologies (US), Solvay (Belgium), Gurit (Switzerland), 3M (US), CoorsTek (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), and others.

Executive Summary

Polymer Matrix to Drive Overall Ballistic Composites Market

Vehicle Armor Product Type to Lead Ballistic Composites Market

Aramid Fiber Type to Lead Ballistic Composites Market

Land Platform to Dominate Ballistic Composites Market

Military Application to Drive Overall Ballistic Composites Market

North America to be Largest Ballistic Composites Market

Premium Insights

Military and Law Enforcement Sectors to Drive Ballistic Composites Market

Military Was Largest Application and North America Was Largest Region

Aramid Fiber Drives Ballistic Composites Market

Polymer Matrix to Lead Ballistic Composites Market

Vehicle Armor Product Type to Lead Ballistic Composites Market

Land Platform to Dominate Ballistic Composites Market

China to be Fastest-Growing Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Personnel Protection

Upgrades in Battlefield Scenarios

Need for Lightweight, Comfortable, and High-Strength Materials

Restraints

Failure in Providing Complete Protection

High Costs and Extremely Stringent Standards

Complexity in Designing

Opportunities

R&D and Mass Production of Ballistic Fiber

High Growth in Asia-Pacific Region

Evolution and Adoption of New Technologies and Products

Challenges

Development of Durable Ballistic Composites as Per Threats

Company Profiles

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Royal Ten Cate N.V .

. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Gurit

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Teijin Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Southern States LLC

Barrday Inc.

PRF Composite Materials

Gaffco Ballistics

M Cubed Technologies, Inc.

FY-Composites OY

MKU Limited

Other Key Players

Indian Armour

Polyone Corporation

Coorstek, Inc.

GMS Composites

Rochling Group

Plasan

3M

Rheinmetall AG

Solvay

ArmorWorks, Inc.

