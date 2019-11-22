Global Bank-FinTech Partnerships Report 2019: Payments, Crypto, Lending, Cards, Savings, Digital Id, Loyalty Programmes & Digital Receipts, Fintech Acceleration, Core Banking

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bank-FinTech Partnerships" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fintechs may no longer be seen as direct competition to traditional retail banks, but they are forcing banks to work in new ways to compete in the digital economy.

Bank-Fintech Partnerships: Deployment Lessons From Around The World explores the ways in which banks are collaborating with the FinTech sector and engaging with and learning from FinTech culture to solve practical problems across business-critical themes:

  • Payments
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Lending
  • Cards
  • Savings
  • Digital Identity
  • Loyalty Programmes & Digital Receipts
  • Fintech Acceleration
  • Core Banking

This report features case studies from around the world, including:

  • 10x Future Technologies
  • Abra
  • Access Bank
  • American Express
  • Banco Bradesco
  • Banco do Brasil
  • Barclays Bank
  • BitPesa
  • Chainalysis
  • ClearBank
  • ContaAzul
  • Curve
  • Ecobank
  • Ewally
  • FirstBank
  • Flutterwave
  • Flux
  • HSBC
  • Kabbage
  • Microsoft
  • nCino
  • NovoPayment
  • NXTP Labs
  • OakNorth Bank
  • Quicksign
  • Rabobank
  • Raisin
  • Santander
  • Scotiabank
  • Signicat
  • Starling Bank
  • Startupbootcamp
  • Sterling Bank
  • Techstars
  • TransferZero
  • Virgin Money
  • Y Combinator
  • Ziroopay

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Payments

  • Flutterwave & Sterling Bank, Access Bank, FirstBank
  • Visa & NovoPayment
  • Ecobank & Ziroopay

Cryptocurrencies

  • Barclays & Chainalysis
  • BitPesa & TransferZero
  • American Express & Abra
  • Banco Bradesco & Ewally

Lending

  • Santander & Kabbage

Cards

  • Santander & Curve

Savings

  • Raisin & bank partners

Digital Identity

  • Introduction
  • Rabobank & Signicat
  • Santander & Quicksign

Loyalty Programmes & Digital Receipts

  • Starling Bank & Flux

Fintech Acceleration

  • Introduction
  • Y Combinator & FinTechs
  • Barclays Bank & Techstars
  • Scotiabank & NXTP Labs
  • Banco do Brasil & ContaAzul
  • HSBC & Startupbootcamp

Core Banking

  • Introduction
  • Virgin Money & 10x Future Technologies
  • ClearBank & Microsoft
  • OakNorth Bank & nCino

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

