Global Bank-FinTech Partnerships Report 2019: Payments, Crypto, Lending, Cards, Savings, Digital Id, Loyalty Programmes & Digital Receipts, Fintech Acceleration, Core Banking

Fintechs may no longer be seen as direct competition to traditional retail banks, but they are forcing banks to work in new ways to compete in the digital economy.

Bank-Fintech Partnerships: Deployment Lessons From Around The World explores the ways in which banks are collaborating with the FinTech sector and engaging with and learning from FinTech culture to solve practical problems across business-critical themes:

Payments

Cryptocurrencies

Lending

Cards

Savings

Digital Identity

Loyalty Programmes & Digital Receipts

Fintech Acceleration

Core Banking

This report features case studies from around the world, including:



10x Future Technologies

Abra

Access Bank

American Express

Banco Bradesco

Banco do Brasil

Barclays Bank

BitPesa

Chainalysis

ClearBank

ContaAzul

Curve

Ecobank

Ewally

FirstBank

Flutterwave

Flux

HSBC

Kabbage

Microsoft

nCino

NovoPayment

NXTP Labs

OakNorth Bank

Quicksign

Rabobank

Raisin

Santander

Scotiabank

Signicat

Starling Bank

Startupbootcamp

Sterling Bank

Techstars

TransferZero

Virgin Money

Y Combinator

Ziroopay

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Introduction

Payments

Flutterwave & Sterling Bank , Access Bank, FirstBank

, Access Bank, FirstBank Visa & NovoPayment

Ecobank & Ziroopay

Cryptocurrencies

Barclays & Chainalysis

BitPesa & TransferZero

American Express & Abra

Banco Bradesco & Ewally

Lending

Santander & Kabbage

Cards

Santander & Curve

Savings

Raisin & bank partners

Digital Identity

Introduction

Rabobank & Signicat

Santander & Quicksign

Loyalty Programmes & Digital Receipts

Starling Bank & Flux

Fintech Acceleration

Introduction

Y Combinator & FinTechs

Barclays Bank & Techstars

Scotiabank & NXTP Labs

Banco do Brasil & ContaAzul

HSBC & Startupbootcamp

Core Banking

Introduction

Virgin Money & 10x Future Technologies

ClearBank & Microsoft

OakNorth Bank & nCino

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

