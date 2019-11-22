Global Bank-FinTech Partnerships Report 2019: Payments, Crypto, Lending, Cards, Savings, Digital Id, Loyalty Programmes & Digital Receipts, Fintech Acceleration, Core Banking
Nov 22, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bank-FinTech Partnerships" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fintechs may no longer be seen as direct competition to traditional retail banks, but they are forcing banks to work in new ways to compete in the digital economy.
Bank-Fintech Partnerships: Deployment Lessons From Around The World explores the ways in which banks are collaborating with the FinTech sector and engaging with and learning from FinTech culture to solve practical problems across business-critical themes:
- Payments
- Cryptocurrencies
- Lending
- Cards
- Savings
- Digital Identity
- Loyalty Programmes & Digital Receipts
- Fintech Acceleration
- Core Banking
This report features case studies from around the world, including:
- 10x Future Technologies
- Abra
- Access Bank
- American Express
- Banco Bradesco
- Banco do Brasil
- Barclays Bank
- BitPesa
- Chainalysis
- ClearBank
- ContaAzul
- Curve
- Ecobank
- Ewally
- FirstBank
- Flutterwave
- Flux
- HSBC
- Kabbage
- Microsoft
- nCino
- NovoPayment
- NXTP Labs
- OakNorth Bank
- Quicksign
- Rabobank
- Raisin
- Santander
- Scotiabank
- Signicat
- Starling Bank
- Startupbootcamp
- Sterling Bank
- Techstars
- TransferZero
- Virgin Money
- Y Combinator
- Ziroopay
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Introduction
Payments
- Flutterwave & Sterling Bank, Access Bank, FirstBank
- Visa & NovoPayment
- Ecobank & Ziroopay
Cryptocurrencies
- Barclays & Chainalysis
- BitPesa & TransferZero
- American Express & Abra
- Banco Bradesco & Ewally
Lending
- Santander & Kabbage
Cards
- Santander & Curve
Savings
- Raisin & bank partners
Digital Identity
- Introduction
- Rabobank & Signicat
- Santander & Quicksign
Loyalty Programmes & Digital Receipts
- Starling Bank & Flux
Fintech Acceleration
- Introduction
- Y Combinator & FinTechs
- Barclays Bank & Techstars
- Scotiabank & NXTP Labs
- Banco do Brasil & ContaAzul
- HSBC & Startupbootcamp
Core Banking
- Introduction
- Virgin Money & 10x Future Technologies
- ClearBank & Microsoft
- OakNorth Bank & nCino
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
