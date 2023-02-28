Global Banking/Insurance Strategic Trends Online Service 2023: Full Access to the Insurance Database, Advanced Search Tools, 36,697 Articles and Growing, Two Email Bulletins Weekly

Feb 28, 2023, 18:10 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OnlyStrategic Banking Newslink Global Trends Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Banking Newslink Global Trends Database of 30,000+ articles contains expertly selected, edited and linked key intelligence worldwide from source with new articles added each week.
The target strategic intelligence is worldwide market news and trends which can be accessed for reports by date range, continent, country, company, trade associations, and regulators - covering banking results, research, mergers & acquisitions, regulatory aspects, senior appointments, and relevant IT/InsurTech/FinTech in a business application context-thus building a bridge at strategic level to enable market and IT trends to be viewed together. Readership of the content is located evenly between Europe, The Americas, and Asia Pacific, and across the range of management and consultants.
Banking Newslink Global Trends Databases enable users to identify their specific interests by speedy advanced self-service to quickly form a report of selected articles which can then be emailed or printed. An individual word search also immediately reveals articles on key subjects, such as Solvency II, cyber, and InsurTech/FinTech trends.
The service is ideal for students and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) through to senior management needing to quickly compile a competitor analysis or specific trend overview. It complements and adds value in a market context to a company's internal data/analytics-a major aid to better decision making across the company.
Banking Newslink Global Trends Databases act as an invaluable research tool for market players, and IT suppliers (established and start-ups).
Regions Covered
- West & Central Europe > United Kingdom
- North America
- Middle East
- Latin America
- Indian Subcontinent
- East Europe - West Asia
- Bermuda-Caribbean
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
Subscription Includes:
- Full access to the Insurance database
- Advanced Search tools
- 36,697 articles and growing
- Two email bulletins weekly
- Report builder
About the Editor
Douglas is a leading insurance business analyst and commentator.
After starting his career with Royal Insurance in a variety of management roles, followed by a spell as a business consultant with a company of insurance systems analysts, he formed Shillito Market Intelligence in 1981, pioneering a number of newsletters, other publications and conferences on the strategic application of information technology to the insurance markets. In 1993 he started Insurance Newslink and subsequently launched Banking Newslink and Financial Newslink, a combination of both data sets) in 2000.
He acts as chairman, facilitator, speaker and trainer at public and private events worldwide. In a consultancy capacity he has advised over 100 clients-market players and leading IT suppliers. He has written a wide range of sponsored white papers for major technology companies on the insurance markets and the business impact of IT.
Douglas is a past vice president of the Chartered Insurance Institute, was a founder and past chairman of the CII Society of Fellows, and has been a judge at the British Insurance Awards, the Insurance Times Awards and School of Finance Innovation Awards. He has been a member of the Communications Committee of Global Editors for The Geneva Association, and has lectured to insurance executives at the Business School of City University, London.
