Global Banknote Market Report 2024-2028: The Implementation of Central Bank Policies for Clean Banknotes and the Rise in the Adoption of Durable Solutions for Printing Currency Drives Market Growth

The global banknote market is poised for growth, anticipated to expand by USD 1.90 billion during the forecast period of 2023-2028, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.46%.

This growth trajectory is explored in a comprehensive market analysis that covers key dimensions including market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, and potential challenges, along with a detailed vendor analysis encompassing around 25 prominent market entities.

Factors propelling market growth include the expansion of financial inclusion across demographics, initiatives by central banks to maintain clean banknote circulation, and the increasing adoption of advanced, durable solutions for banknote printing. As the financial landscape evolves, these drivers are critical in shaping the direction of the banknote market.

Segmentation within the banknote market is categorizes the industry based on type, application, and geographic regions:

By Type - State-owned - Commercial

- Intaglio Printing - Offset Printing - Letterpress Printing By Geographical Landscape - APAC ( Asia-Pacific ) - Middle East and Africa - South America - North America - Europe

Emerging trends, such as the increased outsourcing of currency printing by countries and innovations in security printing methods, coupled with the deployment of durable printing solutions, are expected to significantly contribute to market demand.

Companies Profiled

BNB Printing House AD

Bureau of Engraving and Printing

CCL Industries Inc.

Central Engraving and Printing Plant

China Banknote Printing and Minting Group Co. Ltd.

Crane Holdings Co.

De La Rue PLC

FNMT RCM

Giesecke Devrient GmbH

Hong Kong Note Printing Ltd.

Joint Stock Co. Goznak

National Printing Bureau

Note Printing Australia Ltd.

Orell Fussli AG

Reserve Bank of India

Security Papers Ltd.

Security Printing and Minting Corp. Of India Ltd.

SPS TechnoScreen GmbH

The Security Printing Corp. Bangladesh Ltd.

Valora S.A.

