Global bar review leader BARBRI partners with the prestigious Dickson Poon School of Law, King's College London, to enable international law graduates and King's Alumni to qualify as a U.S. Attorney

BARBRI's industry-leading bar review programme will be taught at The Dickson Poon School of Law beginning in September 2019 to prepare candidates for the July 2020 bar exam. As part of this arrangement, King's students and alumni will receive a substantial discount on BARBRI's course fees.

BARBRI's combination of online Home Study and Classroom lectures offers candidates a programme designed specifically for non-U.S. law graduates. The International Bar Review programme focuses on those topics international students find difficult and/or are most frequently examined. Each student is supported by a personal study mentor who is a U.S. qualified attorney and expert advisor on the U.S. bar exams.

"We're operating within an increasingly global legal landscape presenting a tremendous opportunity for lawyers dual-qualified in the U.S. and U.K.," said Sarah Hutchinson, managing director of BARBRI International. "We're very pleased to partner with a university of such standing as King's in a collaboration that will enable international graduates and lawyers to achieve their career aspirations to become a U.S. licensed attorney and take advantage of the global opportunities."

Executive Dean of The Dickson Poon School of Law Professor Gillian Douglas said, "We are delighted to be collaborating with BARBRI to offer our students this new opportunity to achieve their professional goals after graduating from The Dickson Poon School of Law. Preparing students for global practice is a key component of the School's education priorities and reflects the ambitions of our world-class students."

About The BARBRI Group

The BARBRI Group companies meet the legal education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys and other professionals throughout their careers. The companies offer a comprehensive portfolio of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law- and finance-related businesses. At the core of The BARBRI Group Companies is BARBRI Bar Review, which has helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam. The company also provides online J.D., post-J.D. and international programs for U.S. law schools and specialized ongoing training and certifications in areas such as financial crime prevention and eDiscovery. The BARBRI Group, founded in 1967, is a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

About King's College London

King's College London is one of the top 10 UK universities in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2018/19) and among the oldest in England. King's has more than 31,000 students (including more than 12,800 postgraduates) from some 150 countries worldwide, and some 8,500 staff.

King's has an outstanding reputation for world-class teaching and cutting-edge research. In the 2014 Research Excellence Framework (REF), eighty-four per cent of research at King's was deemed 'world-leading' or 'internationally excellent' (3* and 4*).

Since our foundation, King's students and staff have dedicated themselves in the service of society. King's will continue to focus on world-leading education, research and service, and will have an increasingly proactive role to play in a more interconnected, complex world. Visit our website to find out more about Vision 2029, King's strategic vision for the next 12 years to 2029, which will be the 200th anniversary of the founding of the university.

