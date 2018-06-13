Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, 2018-2026 - Market is Expected to Reach US$ 3,163.5 Million

The global bariatric surgery devices market was valued at US$ 2,006.0 Mn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ 3,163.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2026.

High prevalence of obesity and increased number of overweight population in developed as well as developing countries, and escalating burden on healthcare expenditure and infrastructure have increased the demand for bariatric surgery procedures. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one-third (36.5%) of the United States adults have obesity in 2014 corresponding to more than 72 million people. Furthermore, the prevalence of obesity was higher among women (38.3%) than men (34.3%) in 2014.



Additionally, in 2008, the medical cost of obesity was estimated to $ 149 billion annually in the United States. Furthermore, CDC has projected that obesity rate will reach 42% by 2030 with an added $550 billion in medical expenses.



In several countries, the government is structuring strategic initiatives to reduce the cases of obesity. For instance, the British Government had introduced Healthy Weight, Healthy Lives' strategy to reverse the rising tide of obesity and overweight in the population primarily focusing on the children. Coupled with such initiatives, the governments of developed nations are also funding some of the prominent institutions to develop interventions for obesity treatment.



Although numerous players are marketing their products worldwide, the market is dominated by few major players.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, by Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Challenges

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Competitive Landscape

3.4.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, by Type, 2017

4.3. Adjustable Gastric Bands

4.4. Intragastric Balloons

4.5. Implantable Gastric Stimulators

4.6. Gastric Surgery Clamps

4.7. Clip Appliers

4.8. Sutures

4.9. Surgical Staples and Trocars

4.10. Others (Closure Devices, Pouches, Shears, Scalpel)



Chapter 5. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Covidien Plc

EnteroMedics, Inc.

Ethicon, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Reach Surgical, Inc.

Spatz FGIA, Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc.

USGI Medical, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fff6w6/global_bariatric?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bariatric-surgery-devices-market-2018-2026---market-is-expected-to-reach-us-3-163-5-million-300665729.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

