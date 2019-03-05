LONDON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market 2019-2023



The following companies are the key players in the global bariatric surgery devices market: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, ReShape Lifesciences, Inc..



Commenting on the report, an analyst said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the adoption of surgical robots in bariatric surgery."



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing prevalence of obesity and its associated risk factors.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high costs coupled with reimbursement challenges.



