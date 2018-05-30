Global Barium Nitrate Market 2018-2022: Environment-Friendly Oxidizers will Drive the Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Barium Nitrate Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global barium nitrate market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Barium Nitrate Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the usage by the end-users such as fireworks/pyrotechnics, glass, and other industries.
According to the report, the growing fireworks industry will drive the market growth. Barium nitrate finds their use primarily in the fireworks/pyrotechnology industry. APAC is the major producer and consumer of fireworks. With the stringent regulations and growing environmental concerns, manufacturers are focusing on introducing environment-friendly networks.
The emergence of environment-friendly oxidizers will drive the market growth. Manufactures are using greener raw materials, that replace the raw materials used in pyrotechnic devices in military applications. Also, the innovations in the field of green oxidizers will drive their in the pyrotechnics industry.
Further, the report states that the toxic effects of barium nitrate will impact the market growth. Due to the toxicity of barium nitrate, consumption in excess is lethal. This chemical is a strong oxidizer and causes violent combustions and pollution. Also, exposure to humans results in irritation of the skin, eyes, and in the respiratory tract.
Key vendors
- Hebei Xinji Chemical Group
- Hummel Croton
- Nippon Chemical Industrial
- Sakai Chemical Industry
- Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical Industry
- Yingfengyuan Industrial Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Fireworks/pyrotechnics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Glass - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Other industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of environment-friendly oxidizers
- Fast-paced growth of barium nitrate in nanotechnology
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
