Global Barium Nitrate Market 2018-2022: Environment-Friendly Oxidizers will Drive the Market Growth

The Global barium nitrate market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Barium Nitrate Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the usage by the end-users such as fireworks/pyrotechnics, glass, and other industries.



According to the report, the growing fireworks industry will drive the market growth. Barium nitrate finds their use primarily in the fireworks/pyrotechnology industry. APAC is the major producer and consumer of fireworks. With the stringent regulations and growing environmental concerns, manufacturers are focusing on introducing environment-friendly networks.



The emergence of environment-friendly oxidizers will drive the market growth. Manufactures are using greener raw materials, that replace the raw materials used in pyrotechnic devices in military applications. Also, the innovations in the field of green oxidizers will drive their in the pyrotechnics industry.



Further, the report states that the toxic effects of barium nitrate will impact the market growth. Due to the toxicity of barium nitrate, consumption in excess is lethal. This chemical is a strong oxidizer and causes violent combustions and pollution. Also, exposure to humans results in irritation of the skin, eyes, and in the respiratory tract.



Key vendors

Hebei Xinji Chemical Group

Hummel Croton

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Sakai Chemical Industry



Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical Industry

Yingfengyuan Industrial Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Fireworks/pyrotechnics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Glass - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Other industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of environment-friendly oxidizers

Fast-paced growth of barium nitrate in nanotechnology

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



