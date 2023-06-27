Global Barrier Systems Market Report 2023: Expanding Construction and Automotive Industries Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barrier Systems Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global barrier systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.7% to reach $26.12 billion by 2030 from $21.63 billion in 2023.

This report on global barrier systems market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global Barrier Systems Market by segmenting the market based on type, solution, access control device, end use, material type, technology, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the barrier systems market are provided in this report.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expanding Construction and Automotive Industries

Rising Urbanization

Challenges

High Cost and Maintenance

Volatility in Prices of Raw Material

Companies Mentioned

A A-SAFE

Avon-barrier

Barrier1 Systems, Inc.

DELTABLOC

Delta Scientific Corporation

Global GRAB Technologies, Inc.

Gramm Barrier Systems Limited

Hill & Smith Barrier

Lindsay Corporation

Trinity Industries Inc

Tata Steel Limited

Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd.

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Fence

Bollard

Gates

Crash Barrier

Crash Cushions

End Treatments

Sand and Water Filled Barriers

Guardrail Energy Absorbent Terminal

Others

Drop Arm

Others

by Solution

Active

Passive

by Access Control Device

Biometric Systems

Perimeter Security Systems and Alarms

Token and Reader Technology

Turnstile

Others

by End Use

Commercial

Data Centre's

Financial Institutions

Government

Petrochemical

Military and Defence

Transportation

Others

by Material type

Metal

Steel

Aluminium

Tungsten

Other Metals

Non-metal

Plastics

Wood

Concrete

by Technology

Rigid

Semi-rigid

Flexible

by Application

Roadways

Airports

Railways

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

