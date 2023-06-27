Global Barrier Systems Market Report 2023: Expanding Construction and Automotive Industries Fuels the Sector

27 Jun, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barrier Systems Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global barrier systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.7% to reach $26.12 billion by 2030 from $21.63 billion in 2023.
This report on global barrier systems market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global Barrier Systems Market by segmenting the market based on type, solution, access control device, end use, material type, technology, application and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the barrier systems market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Expanding Construction and Automotive Industries
- Rising Urbanization
Challenges
- High Cost and Maintenance
- Volatility in Prices of Raw Material
Companies Mentioned
- A A-SAFE
- Avon-barrier
- Barrier1 Systems, Inc.
- DELTABLOC
- Delta Scientific Corporation
- Global GRAB Technologies, Inc.
- Gramm Barrier Systems Limited
- Hill & Smith Barrier
- Lindsay Corporation
- Trinity Industries Inc
- Tata Steel Limited
- Valmont Structures Pvt. Ltd.
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Fence
- Bollard
- Gates
- Crash Barrier
- Crash Cushions
- End Treatments
- Sand and Water Filled Barriers
- Guardrail Energy Absorbent Terminal
- Others
- Drop Arm
- Others
by Solution
- Active
- Passive
by Access Control Device
- Biometric Systems
- Perimeter Security Systems and Alarms
- Token and Reader Technology
- Turnstile
- Others
by End Use
- Commercial
- Data Centre's
- Financial Institutions
- Government
- Petrochemical
- Military and Defence
- Transportation
- Others
by Material type
- Metal
- Steel
- Aluminium
- Tungsten
- Other Metals
- Non-metal
- Plastics
- Wood
- Concrete
by Technology
- Rigid
- Semi-rigid
- Flexible
by Application
- Roadways
- Airports
- Railways
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
