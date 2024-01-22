Global Base Metals Directory 2024, with Detailed Profiles of Leading Miners, Producers and Traders in the Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Base Metals Directory 2024" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Detailed company information for 3,000+ miners, producers and traders of aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc markets.

Global Base Metals Directory contains detailed and up-to-date company information for 3,000+ miners, producers, and traders of Aluminium, downstream Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Tin and Zinc markets. Wherever you sit in the base metals supply chain, this directory is an essential business too!

The Global Base Metals Directory has been completely re-researched. Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information contained in the new edition is accurate and up-to-date.

Contact and Company Information

Company profiles include:

  • Core data: Full contact details, year established, number of employees, exports markets, end-user industries, and accreditations
  • Products: Capacity and output numbers
  • Facilities: Mines (ores/minerals mined, reserves, output) and plants (equipment type and technology supplier, size and capacity)
  • Expansion plans: New mines, new plants, and modernization projects covered
  • Finance data: Ownership details, Revenue, and Net Profit

You will be able to:

  • Search for companies by metal, region, location, company type, job title or type of equipment.
  • Export your results to Excel.
  • Save time and reduce your costs.
  • Identify new sales opportunities in minutes
  • Plan your business trips
  • Create high quality, accurate and targeted prospect lists
  • Improve targeted spending of your sales budget.

This is the ultimate resource to all the players in the base metals markets.

