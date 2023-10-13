Global Basic Chemicals Market Surges with a 5.9% CAGR, Poised to Reach $818.23 Billion by 2027: Key Players Reliance Industries, BASF, and SABIC Drive Growth with Innovation and Expansion

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Basic Chemicals Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global basic chemicals market is poised for substantial expansion, with expectations of growth from $637.31 billion in 2022 to $675.35 billion in 2023, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth trend is projected to continue, ultimately propelling the basic chemicals market to reach $818.23 billion in 2027, while maintaining a CAGR of 4.9%.

Leading players in the basic chemicals market include prominent names such as Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Yara International ASA, INEOS Group Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Lotte Chemical Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Eurochem Agro GmbH, Israel Chemicals Limited, Celanese Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd, UBE Industries Ltd, Borealis AG, Versum Materials Inc., Tata Chemicals Limited, Jordan Bromine Company Limited, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Indo Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Bhavani Chemicals.

Key Highlights of the Market Report

Global Perspective: Gain a comprehensive global understanding with an in-depth report covering over 50 geographies. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Assess how the market has been affected by the pandemic and observe its responses as the virus's impact subsides. Geopolitical Influences: Evaluate the repercussions of the Russia - Ukraine conflict on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect effects on the market. Inflation Measurement: Quantify the impact of elevated global inflation on market growth. Regional and Country Strategies: Create tailored strategies based on localized data and analysis. Identify Growth Segments: Pinpoint high-potential growth segments for strategic investments. Competitive Advantage: Leverage forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends to outperform competitors. Customer Understanding: Understand customer preferences and market dynamics based on the latest market shares. Benchmark Performance: Benchmark your performance against key competitors. Presentation-Ready Data: Access reliable, high-quality data and analysis for internal and external presentations.

Basic chemicals, often referred to as fundamental building blocks, encompass substances produced in large quantities, serving as essential raw materials for various industries. These chemicals play a vital role in the production of other chemicals and a wide range of products, significantly impacting the economy.

Basic chemicals are categorized into two main types: organic and inorganic. Organic chemicals, also known as organic compounds, are compounds that contain carbon atoms bonded with other elements such as hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and halogens. These chemicals are used across pharmaceutical and medical applications, as well as various industrial applications, including textiles, fertilizers, adhesives, building materials, and more. The end-use industries for organic chemicals encompass the chemical industry, food and beverages, textiles, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, polymers, and others.

This basic chemicals market research report forms part of a comprehensive series of reports, delivering statistics on the basic chemicals market, including global market size, regional market shares, competitor insights, detailed market segments, trends, opportunities, and all the necessary data to thrive in the basic chemicals industry. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future landscape of the industry.

Product innovation stands out as a significant trend in the basic chemicals market, with major companies actively pursuing the development of new products to maintain their market positions. For instance, in January 2022, Evonik Industries AG, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company, introduced ELATUR DINCD plasticizer for basic chemicals. ELATUR DINCD plasticizer is a cyclohexanone known for its excellent UV resistance and low-temperature flexibility. Its low viscosity makes it easy to process, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including textile fabrics, roofing membranes, adhesives, sealants, paints, coatings, and more.

In December 2022, INEOS Group Limited, a UK-based chemicals company, completed the acquisition of ASHTA Chemicals Inc. The acquisition expands INEOS' portfolio and strategically aligns with its production and use of chlorine and potassium hydroxide in the local market. ASHTA Chemicals Inc., a US-based chemical manufacturing company, specializes in the production of chlorine, potassium hydroxide, hydrochloric acid, and chloropicrin.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the basic chemicals market in 2022, with North America expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, it covers countries including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

The growing demand in the food and beverage industry is projected to be a significant driver of the basic chemicals market. The food and beverage industry encompasses a wide range of operations, including production, processing, packaging, distribution, and retailing of food and drink products. Basic chemicals find application in this industry as additives, including flavorings, thickeners, sweeteners, colorants, and preservatives.

The basic chemicals market comprises sales of various chemicals, including ammonia, bromine, calcium carbonate, chlorine, fluorine, hydrogen, hydrogen chloride, and hydrogen fluoride. The values presented in this market represent 'factory gate' values, indicating the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators to other entities, including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, or directly to end consumers. The market value includes related services offered by the creators of the goods.

The market value is defined as the revenues generated by enterprises from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations, and is expressed in terms of currency (in USD unless otherwise specified). The revenues for a specified geography denote consumption values, representing revenues generated by organizations within the specified geography and market, regardless of where they are produced. Revenues from resales along the supply chain, whether further downstream or as part of other products, are not included.

