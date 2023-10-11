Global Bath and Shower Products Market Reaches $47.6 Billion in 2022, Expected to Grow to $63.4 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bath and Shower Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bath and shower products market achieved a significant milestone in 2022, with a market size of US$ 47.6 Billion. Anticipating continued growth, the market is expected to expand to US$ 63.4 Billion by 2028, reflecting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the period 2023-2028.

Bath and shower products encompass personal care items designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize the body, providing relaxation for stressed muscles, a refreshing skin feel, and personal hygiene maintenance.

These products are formulated with a range of ingredients, including water, emulsifiers, emollients, humectants, surfactants, preservatives, and fragrances. Bath and shower products are available in various forms, such as gels, bars, oils, creams, sprays, powders, and lotions.

The market is witnessing growth driven by factors such as rising income levels and increased awareness of personal hygiene among individuals. Additionally, there is a growing demand for multifunctional products made from natural and organic ingredients, such as shea butter, aloe vera, tea tree, glycerin, almond oil, argan oil, and fruit extracts.

Furthermore, in response to growing environmental concerns, leading manufacturers are introducing products in sustainable, recyclable, and eco-friendly packaging. These companies are also launching products with active ingredients like clay and salicylic acid to cater to various skin and hair types.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to a significant increase in the demand for personal care items, including bath and shower products, primarily through online distribution channels. This surge in demand can be attributed to lockdowns implemented by governments and the adoption of social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global bath and shower products market, providing forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on type and distribution channel.

Type Insights:

Bar Soap

Liquid Bath Products

Shower Cream and Oil

Others

The report reveals that liquid bath products represent the largest segment in the bath and shower products market.

Distribution Channel Insights:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

The report notes that online stores have seen a substantial increase in demand for bath and shower products.

Regional Insights:

North America ( United States , Canada )

( , ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Indonesia , and others)

( , , , , , , and others) Europe ( Germany , France , the United Kingdom , Italy , Spain , Russia , and others)

( , , the , , , , and others) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , and others)

( , , and others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific stands out as the largest market for bath and shower products, driven by factors such as increasing internet utilization, the adoption of 5G networks, and rising demand for advanced smartphones.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global bath and shower products market, featuring detailed profiles of major companies. Notable players include Bath & Body Works LLC (L Brands), Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Estee Lauder Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ITC Limited, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Kao Corporation, L'Oreal S.A., Plum Island Soap Co., The Procter & Gamble Company, and Unilever, among others. Please note that this list is not exhaustive, and the complete list of companies can be found in the report.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global bath and shower products market performed, and what is its growth outlook for the coming years? What are the primary drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global bath and shower products market? How do these drivers, restraints, and opportunities impact the market's growth? Which regions represent the most attractive markets for bath and shower products? What are the key segments of the bath and shower products market, and which type/application is the most attractive? Who are the key players in the global bath and shower products market, and what is the competitive landscape like?

