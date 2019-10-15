Global Bath Soap Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath Soap market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Bath Soap, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.2 Billion by the year 2025, Bath Soap will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$256.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$210 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bath Soap will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter & Gamble Company, The; Unilever PLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bath Soap Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bath Soap Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Bath Soap Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Bath Soap Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Bath Soap Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Bath Soap Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Bath Soap Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Bath Soap: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Bath Soap Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Bath Soap Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Bath Soap Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Bath Soap Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Bath Soap Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Bath Soap Market in France: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Bath Soap Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Bath Soap Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Bath Soap Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Bath Soap: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Bath Soap Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Bath Soap Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Bath Soap Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Bath Soap Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Bath Soap Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Bath Soap Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Bath Soap Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Bath Soap Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Bath Soap Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Bath Soap Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Bath Soap Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bath Soap: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 39: Bath Soap Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Bath Soap Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Bath Soap Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Bath Soap Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Bath Soap Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Bath Soap Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Bath Soap Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Bath Soap Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Bath Soap Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Bath Soap Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Bath Soap Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Bath Soap Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Bath Soap Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Bath Soap: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Bath Soap Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Bath Soap Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Bath Soap Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Bath Soap Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Bath Soap Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Bath Soap Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Bath Soap Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Bath Soap Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Bath Soap Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, THE
UNILEVER PLC
AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
BARBARA STEIN ITALIA SRL
BEIERSDORF AG
CLARK PRODUCTS
COTY, INC.
DABUR INDIA
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD.
GOJO INDUSTRIES
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
KAO CORPORATION
NEUTROGENA CORPORATION
NIRMA
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
SHISEIDO CO., LTD.
UNILEVER NV
WELEDA AG
YARDLEY LONDON
ZETA FARMACEUTICI SPA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
