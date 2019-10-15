Global Bath Soap Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath Soap market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Bath Soap, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.2 Billion by the year 2025, Bath Soap will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817822/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$256.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$210 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bath Soap will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter & Gamble Company, The; Unilever PLC







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817822/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bath Soap Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bath Soap Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bath Soap Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bath Soap Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Bath Soap Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Bath Soap Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Bath Soap Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Bath Soap: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Bath Soap Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Bath Soap Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Bath Soap Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Bath Soap Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 14: European Bath Soap Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Bath Soap Market in France: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Bath Soap Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Bath Soap Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Bath Soap Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Bath Soap: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: Bath Soap Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Bath Soap Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Bath Soap Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Bath Soap Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Bath Soap Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Bath Soap Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Bath Soap Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Bath Soap Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Bath Soap Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Bath Soap Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Bath Soap Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bath Soap: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 39: Bath Soap Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Bath Soap Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Bath Soap Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Bath Soap Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Bath Soap Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Bath Soap Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Bath Soap Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Bath Soap Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Bath Soap Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Bath Soap Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Bath Soap Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Bath Soap Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Bath Soap Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Bath Soap: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Bath Soap Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Bath Soap Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Bath Soap Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Bath Soap Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Bath Soap Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Bath Soap Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Bath Soap Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Bath Soap Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Bath Soap Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Bath Soap Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Bath Soap Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, THE

UNILEVER PLC

AVON PRODUCTS, INC.

BARBARA STEIN ITALIA SRL

BEIERSDORF AG

CLARK PRODUCTS

COTY, INC.

DABUR INDIA

GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD.

GOJO INDUSTRIES

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

KAO CORPORATION

NEUTROGENA CORPORATION

NIRMA

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

SHISEIDO CO., LTD.

UNILEVER NV

WELEDA AG

YARDLEY LONDON

ZETA FARMACEUTICI SPA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817822/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

