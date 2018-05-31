Global Bath Soap Market 2018-2023: Market Reached Values of US$ 18.6 Billion in 2017 - P&G Dominates the Market, Followed by Unilever and Colgate Palmolive

The total revenues of the global bath soap market reached values worth US$ 18.6 Billion in 2017. This represented a CAGR of around 5% during 2010-2017. Several factors such as growing population, rising levels of hygiene among consumers, value addition, premiumisation and increasing demand from emerging markets are currently fostering the growth of the global bath soap market.

This latest study Bath Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 provides a detailed insight into the global bath soap market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. Asia-Pacific currently represents the biggest market for bath soaps accounting for around 40% of the total global demand.

Asia-Pacific is followed by Western Europe and North America. The report has also analysed some of the key players operating in bath soap market. Procter & Gamble is the largest player accounting for 15% of the total global bath soap sales. Procter & Gamble is followed by Unilever and Colgate Palmolive.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Bath Soap Industry

6 Performance of Key Regions

7 Performance by Product Type

8 Performance by Category

9 Performance of Distribution Channel

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Bath Soap Manufacturing Process

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

15 Key Player Profiles

Procter and Gamble

Unilever

Colgate Palmolive



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8zg42l/global_bath_soap?w=5





