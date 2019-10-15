Global Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Primary Battery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Primary Battery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817872/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$51.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$44.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Primary Battery will reach a market size of US$199.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$398.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Duracell Inc.; Energizer Holdings, Inc.; EnerSys; Panasonic Corporation of North America; Saft Groupe SA; Tadiran Batteries GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817872/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 4: Primary Battery (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Primary Battery (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Primary Battery (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Secondary Battery (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Secondary Battery (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Secondary Battery (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market Share (in
%) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Batteries in Medical Equipment
and Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2018-2025
Table 26: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Batteries in Medical
Equipment and Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018
to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2018-2025
Table 47: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 52: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018
to 2025
Table 59: Indian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 63: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Batteries in Medical
Equipment and Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Batteries in Medical Equipment
and Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2018-2025
Table 68: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2018-2025
Table 74: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Batteries in Medical Equipment
and Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Batteries in Medical Equipment
and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2018-2025
Table 95: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Batteries in Medical Equipment and
Devices Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Batteries in Medical Equipment
and Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 102: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Batteries in Medical Equipment
and Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Batteries in Medical Equipment
and Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 107: Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market in
Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 108: African Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
DURACELL
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS
ENERSYS
PANASONIC CORPORATION OF NORTH AMERICA
SAFT
TADIRAN BATTERIES GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817872/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article