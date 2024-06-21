Global Battery Alliance launches second wave of Battery Passport pilots

The pilots are the world's largest, pre-competitive effort by battery cell manufacturers to create comparable battery passports and represent a major milestone towards establishing a sustainable battery value chain by 2030

BRUSSELS , June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Battery Alliance (GBA), the largest multistakeholder organization in the energy storage space, bringing together over 160 members across the battery value chain and the wider ecosystem, today launches the second wave of its Battery Passport pilots including 11 pilot consortia.

Building on the successful launch of the world's first Battery Passport proof of concept in 2023, the second wave of pilots will establish the Minimum Viable Product of the GBA Battery Passport, complete with a product level ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) score. The GBA has established 11 pilot consortia led by battery manufacturers including CALB Group Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), EVE Energy Co., Ltd, Farasis Energy, FinDreams Battery, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and Sunwoda, together representing over 80% of the global electric vehicle battery market share. Working in a unique pre-competitive setting, the pilots also involve seven independent track and trace solution providers including Circularise, Circulor, Glassdome, Nanjing Fuchuang Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd., RCS Global - an SLR company, Shenzhen Dianlian Technology, and Shenzhen Precise Testing Technology Co., Ltd.

In the context of increasing geo-strategic competition, the GBA pilots send a powerful message about the potential for international, pre-competitive collaboration to scale a sustainable battery value chain. Pilot participants will report on seven rulebooks developed by GBA multistakeholder working groups setting out harmonized sustainability performance expectations for seven metrics including the previously tested Greenhouse Gas rulebook, Human Rights and Child Labour indices and new rulebooks on Forced Labour, Indigenous Peoples' Rights, Biodiversity and Circular Design. Based on the reporting, differentiated ESG scores will be issued. By issuing a score aimed at investors, procurement divisions and consumers, the GBA seeks to contribute to building a marketplace where products compete on independently validated and verifiable sustainability performance, triggering continuous improvement and a race to the top. Importantly, the current wave of pilots will introduce elements of data assurance to contribute to the secure sharing of trusted information.

The GBA expects to publish the results of the pilots by the end of year on the GBA website.

Access the full press release here: https://www.globalbattery.org/press-releases/gba-launches-second-wave-of-battery-passport-pilots/ and contact [email protected] with questions.

