Segments: Type (OEM, Replacement); Application (Mobile Phones & Tablets, Laptops, Digital Cameras, Electric Vehicles, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Battery Chargers Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2026

A battery charger is a device used to induce energy into a cell or battery by forcing an electric current through the cell or battery. Battery chargers or electric voltage converters transform alternating current into direct current. Battery chargers consume high voltage AC power and convert them into low voltage DC power to charge all rechargeable batteries. The power in battery chargers is adjusted higher or lower than the battery power. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Chargers estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. OEM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Replacement segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.5% share of the global Battery Chargers market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026

The Battery Chargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Over the years, continuous rise in the production and sales of battery-driven electronic products and equipment, and the development of an entirely new class of battery technologies has spurred growth in the global battery chargers market. Rising energy storage needs of electronic devices/equipment used in major end-use markets including automotive, industrial, information technology, telecommunications, and consumer electronics constitutes a major growth driver for the battery chargers market. Rapid advances in rechargeable battery technology in line with manufacturers' relentless focus on infusing new functional characteristics and manufacture them in smaller and lighter formats is having a significant impact on battery chargers market. More

