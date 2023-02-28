Global Battery Chargers Strategic Markets Report 2022-2030: Growing Demand for NiMH Batteries Enthralls Chargers Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Chargers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Battery Chargers Market to Reach $36.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Battery Chargers estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

OEM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Replacement segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Battery Chargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 574 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction

Categories of Battery Chargers

Battery Charging Phases

Product Issues

Application Sectors

Battery Chargers: A Market Perspective

Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Charger: A Fast Growing Application Market

Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Price: A Key Influencing Factor

Opportunities for Battery Chargers Market in Asia

Outsourcing Trend Catches Up Battery Chargers

Charger Repurchase Intervals: A Key Influencing Factor

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth

Charging Solutions for Smartphones

Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength of the Green Trend

Mobile Device Chargers Market: Characterized by High Competition

Select Emerging Trends in Battery Charging Technology

Best Rechargeable Battery Chargers

Popular Portable Chargers

Select Power Banks

Select Innovative Charging Technologies: Commercialized and Developmental

Product Innovations and Technology Developments Steer the Momentum

Trends in Product Design

Fast Charging: A Glance into Future Developments

A Review of Developments in Battery Designs for Faster Charging

Rising Demand for Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Enthuses Chargers Market

Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Use of Li-Ion Batteries in Smart Electricity Grid Systems Extends New Opportunities

Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries Market

Growing Demand for NiMH Batteries Enthralls Chargers Market

Sustained Demand for Alkaline Batteries: A Challenge for Battery Chargers Market

Fuel Cell Battery Chargers: Yet to Become Practical

Huge Potential for Rechargeable Batteries in EVs Augurs Well for Battery Chargers

Government Promotion to Drive Growth in EV Chargers Market

Innovative Charger Designs Emerge for Motorcycles and Cars

Wireless Chargers: The Latest Buzzword

Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption

Long-Distance Energy Transfer: Key Focus Area for Technology Developers

A Peek into Wireless Charging Technologies

Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies

Rising Interest in Fast Chargers for Auto and Smartphone Applications

Future Looks Promising for Green Battery Chargers

Smart Chargers Steadily Gaining Ground

CEC Mandate on Battery Chargers: Reducing Energy Wastage while Charging

Regulatory Overview

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 211 Featured)

Accutronics Limited

Analytic Systems Ware Ltd.

Anoma Corporation

Associated Equipment Corporation

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Exide Technologies

Charging Technologies Inc

FRIWO AG

HindlePower, Inc.

Hop Wo Enterprise Limited

Jeckson Electric Co., Ltd.

Kolvin Industries Ltd.

Kussmaul Electronic Co., Inc.

Lester Electrical of Nebraska , Inc.

, Inc. Minwa Electronics Co., Ltd.

Motor Appliance Corporation

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Phihong USA Corporation

Corporation Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd.

Saft S.A.

Salcomp Plc

Schumacher Electric Corporation

Scud ( Fujian ) Electronics Co., Ltd.

) Electronics Co., Ltd. Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd.

Uniross Batteries S.A.S

Yuasa Battery, Inc.

