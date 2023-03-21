Global Battery Energy Storage Market Report 2023-2030: Regional Forecast and Analysis of How Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Grid-scale Battery Storage Capacity and Investments will Evolve

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Energy Storage Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global battery energy storage (BES) deployment grew 51.8% in 2022 from 2021, with 17.54 GW/38.2 GWh commissioned. 2022 was a historic turning point in the clean energy transition.

This study provides a regional-level forecast and analysis of how residential, commercial and industrial, and grid-scale battery storage capacity and investments will evolve through the course of this decade, with deep dives into main countries. It discusses the main trends in supply, technology, business models, and use cases.

In addition, it highlights growth opportunities for industry participants, including co-location, second-life batteries, and digital products.

Despite constraints in the supply of critical minerals and materials, shipping, and sitting and permitting processes, BES is a burgeoning technology poised for accelerated growth. A mix of geopolitical, economic, and climate factors pushed governments to scale the extent and pace of climate action.

Governments formed policies and plans with long-term effects for renewable energy (RE) and BES, a critical element for the much-needed flexibility and resilience that modern energy systems require. The global market to grow nearly six-fold, reaching $71.98 billion with a cumulative capacity of 499.10 GW/1,340.00 GWh by 2030.

BES market expansion is bringing higher sophistication and specialization through the value chain, leading to the diversification of business models and opportunities in BES systems.

Considerable growth is expected in AI-based software platforms, multi-technology power purchase agreements (PPAs), second-life applications, and increasing use of batteries in hybrid systems, data centers, fast charging infrastructure, power retailers' net-zero homes programs, and virtual power plants (VPPs).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Battery Energy Storage Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

2. Trend Analysis

R&D for New Chemistries Continues, but the Market is Still Not Diversified

Merchant BES Is on the Rise

Lithium, is it the Limiting Factor?

Solar plus Storage Is the Perfect Match

Flow Batteries, How Much Longer Should We Wait?

AI-based Software Platforms for BES

Circular Economy is Benefitting BES

Transport Electrification is Driving Stationary BES Businesses

Supply Chain Localization

24-7 Clean Electricity

Beyond MW and MWh Counts, Innovative Business Models to Drive Higher Revenue from BES

Co-located BES

Growth Opportunities Snapshot

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

BES Use Cases

Market Attractiveness Assessment by Segment and Region

What do Attractive Markets for BES Have in Common?

Value Chain Analysis - Front-of-the-Meter BES

Key Competitors - Front-of-the-Meter BES

Value Chain Analysis - Behind-the-Meter BES

Key Competitors - Behind-the-Meter BES

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast

Annual Power Capacity Forecast

Annual Energy Capacity Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Capacity and Revenue Forecast Analysis

4. Segment Analysis - Residential BES

Growth Metrics - Residential

Annual Energy Capacity Forecast - Residential

Unit Forecast - Residential

Forecast Analysis - Residential

5. Segment Analysis - Commercial and Industrial BES

Growth Metrics - Commercial and Industrial

Annual Energy Capacity Forecast - Commercial and Industrial

Power Capacity Forecast - Commercial and Industrial

Forecast Analysis - Commercial and Industrial

6. Segment Analysis - Grid-scale BES

Growth Metrics - Grid-scale

Annual Energy Capacity Forecast - Grid-scale

Cumulative Annual Power Capacity Forecast - Grid-scale

Forecast Analysis - Grid-scale

7. Regional Analysis - Europe

Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast by Segment - Europe

Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast by Country - Europe

Forecast Analysis - Europe

8. Regional Analysis - North America

Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast by Segment - North America

Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast by Country - North America

Forecast Analysis - North America

9. Regional Analysis - Asia

Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast by Segment - Asia

Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast by Country - Asia

Forecast Analysis - Asia

10. Regional Analysis - Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast by Segment - Latin America , Middle East and Africa

, and Cumulative Power Capacity Forecast by Region - Latin America , Middle East and Africa

, and Forecast Analysis - Latin America , Middle East and Africa

11. Key Country Analysis

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

United States

Canada

China

India

Australia

Japan

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Energy Storage-as-a-Service for C&I Customers

Mobile Energy Storage Rentals for Grid Enhancement

Optimization and Trading Platforms to Maximize Value for Merchant Storage

EV's Second-life Batteries for Stationary Storage

Grid-Interactive Low-Carbon Data Centers

Gas Turbines/Generators + Storage Retrofits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vk6ts

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets