Global Battery-Free Electrical Energy Storage and Storage Elimination MilliWh-GWh Industry Report 2024-2044: Lithium-Ion Batteries Reach Saturation Point, Paving the Way for Alternatives

Massive growth in battery-free storage as needs change

Batteryless storage technologies are on a trajectory way beyond today's $25 billion business of pumped hydro for grids and the $4 billion business of supercapacitors and capacitor banks.

This is a world that includes lifting weights, compressing gases, chemical intermediaries and making supercapacitor derivatives, with most of those already landing first large orders for delayed electricity. Add pumped hydro reinvented and niches like electrical flywheels and thermally delayed electricity.

Market needs often moving beyond what batteries can achieve

The next 20 years will see the widespread deployment of laser pistols, large laser cannon, many new aerospace and medical pulse technologies, fast-response emergency power, months-to-seasonal solar grid storage, hydrogen high-speed trains, maybe some thermonuclear power.

Battery-free energy storage will be essential to all of them, mainly because batteries can never provide the required pulse power, minimal self-leakage, GWh economy or longest life due to their fundamental chemistry. For example, the largely physics-based approach of battery-free storage variously provides one hundred times the power density, zero self-leakage, one tenth of the GWh Levelised Cost of Storage LCOS and/or 100-year life. Indeed, it is typically non-flammable, with no toxicity or scarcity issues.

Large market emerging for storage elimination technology

Storage elimination is also covered including planned 6G Communications powering powerless IoT nodes only when interrogated, solar farms making chemicals when operative and the lizard-like microbot moving when light is available. Some Wireless Sensor Network nodes communicate when their multi-mode energy harvesting has enough input - which can be often, thanks to the new ultra- low power electronics needing only a whisper of electricity.

Lithium-ion batteries do not escape the S curve

The facts-based analysis finds that lithium-ion battery sales are not immune to the S curve. They will saturate at around $330 billion as we approach 2044 because of new batteries, decline of their major applications and inability to serve those huge new batteryless markets.

Later on the S curve, your around $230 billion batteryless storage opportunity and your market for storage elimination technology will both be growing increasingly rapidly in twenty years from now. Learn how to create a multi-billion-dollar hardware business out of that, including gaps in the market, potential acquisitions, partners and best pickings from the research pipeline.

Contained in the report:

SWOT appraisals 6

Chapters 8

Forecast lines 2024-2044 31

Infograms, tables, graphs 143

Companies 225

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose and scope of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 Nine primary market conclusions including battery vs batteryless storage forecast 2024-2044

1.4 Thirteen primary conclusions: batteryless technologies 2024-2044

1.5 Battery-free storage and storage elimination roadmaps 2024-2044

1.6 Batteryless market forecasts and, for comparison, lithium-ion batteries 2024-2044

1.7 SWOT appraisal of batteryless storage technologies

1.8 SWOT appraisal of circuits and infrastructure that eliminate storage

2. Introduction

2.1 Megatrends of electrification, battery adoption and battery elimination

2.2 Pressures on batteries 2024-2044

2.3 Information and communication technology ICT power issues including 6G

2.4 WPT, WIET, SWIPT

2.5 Internet of Things and its power problems and solutions

2.6 Trending to 100% zero-emission renewable power and increased intermittency of supply

2.7 Batteryless storage toolkit

3. Wireless electronics and electrics battery elimination

3.1 Overview

3.2 The trend to self-powered sensors

3.3 Passive repeater antennas, metamaterial passive 6G reflectors

3.4 Backscatter - EAS and passive RFID then more sophisticated forms

3.5 Wireless information and energy transfer WIET for 6G and IoT

3.6 Energy harvesting with demand management

3.7 Battery-free electronics: sensors, IOT nodes, phones, cameras, small drones

3.8 Battery-free power electrics

3.9 SWOT appraisal of circuits and infrastructure that eliminate storage

4. Strategies for fewer and smaller batteries

4.1 Overview

4.2 Battery elimination circuits BEC in electronics reducing number of batteries needed

4.3 Battery reduction by V2G, V2H, V2V and vehicle charging directly from solar panels

4.4 Demand management

4.5 Less intermittent zero emission electricity generation technologies

5. Energy harvesting ?W-GW for battery reduction and elimination in 6G, IOT, wearables and other systems

5.1 Overview

5.2 Energy harvesting system design

5.3 Energy harvesting system detail with improvement strategies 2023-2043

5.4 Energy harvesting devices and structures needing energy harvesting ?W-GW 2023-2043

5.5 14 families of energy harvesting technology emerging ?W-GW 2023-2043

5.6 A closer look at nine forms of energy harvesting 2023-2043

5.7 Mechanical harvesting including acoustic in detail

5.8 Sources of mechanical energy and harvesting options 2023-2043

5.9 Electrodynamic harvesting advances

5.10 Sources of electromagnetic energy and harvesting options 2023-2043

5.11 Strategies for increasing photovoltaic output per unit volume and area 2023-2043

5.12 Photovoltaics feasible and affordable in more places: extreme vehicles, smartwatches

5.13 Importance of flexible laminar energy harvesting 2023-2043

5.14 Other examples : piezoelectric, thermoelectric, magnetoelectric, photovoltaic

6. Capacitors, supercapacitors, pseudocapacitors, lithium-ion capacitors

6.1 The place of capacitors and their variants

6.2 Spectrum of choice - capacitor to supercapacitor to battery

6.3 Research pipeline: pure supercapacitors

6.4 Research pipeline: hybrid approaches

6.5 Research pipeline: pseudocapacitors

6.6 Actual and potential major applications of supercapacitors and their derivatives 2024-2044

7 Large capacity battery-free storage for 6G/IoT data centers, base stations, buildings, microgrid and grid Long Duration Energy Storage LDEs

7.1 Overview

7.2 How cost becomes one reason for solar dominating grid and microgrid generation

7.3 How dominance of solar starts at the smaller systems

7.4 Energy storage for grids, microgrids and buildings 2024-2044

7.5 Big picture of LDES technology potential

7.6 LDES toolkit

7.7 Equivalent efficiency vs storage hours for LDES technologies

7.8 Technologies for largest number of LDES sold for grids, microgrids, buildings

7.9 Available sites vs space efficiency for LDES technologies

7.10 LDES roadmap 2024-2033

7.11 Lessons from LDES projects completing 2023-2033

7.12 LDES roadmap 2033-2044

7.13 LCOS $/kWh trend vs storage and discharge time

7.14 LDES power GW trend vs storage and discharge time

7.15 Days storage vs rated power return MW for LDES technologies

7.16 Days storage vs amount MWh for LDES technologies

7.17 Potential by technology to supply LDES at peak power after various delays

7.18 Compressed air energy storage CAES

7.20 Solid gravity energy storage

7.21 Advanced pumped hydro energy storage APHES

7.22 SWOT appraisal of batteryless storage technologies

8. The proposed hydrogen economy and its use for delayed electricity

8.1 Overview

8.2 Estimates of hydrogen sources and uses

8.3 Finessing the origin of hydrogen

8.4 Status of the hydrogen economy in 2024

8.5 Hydrogen storage options and adoption

8.6 Primary options for distributing and using zero emission power

