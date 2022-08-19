DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Management ICs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Battery Management ICs Market to Reach US$8.8 Billion by the Year 2026

A rechargeable battery pack with an in-built battery management system and an external data bus for communication between the battery and charger is known as a smart battery pack. Battery management systems manage the batteries by monitoring, analyzing, and controlling various parameters relevant to batteries, including cell voltage, voltage of periodic taps, or total voltage; cell temperatures, coolant output temperatures, coolant intake temperatures, or average temperatures; the flow rate of the coolant in case of fluid- or air-cooled batteries; and the current entering or leaving the battery pack.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Management ICs estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Fuel Gauge ICs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Battery Charger ICs segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.8% share of the global Battery Management ICs market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

The Battery Management ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 15.82% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Authentication ICs Segment to Reach $868.4 Million by 2026

In the global Authentication ICs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$490.1 Million will reach a projected size of US$589 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$267.5 Million by the year 2026.



Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Provides the Foundation for Growth of Battery Management ICs in the Consumer Electronics Market

Why Rechargeable-Battery Power Management Demands Multiple ICs

Battery Management ICs Extend Battery Life for Portable Devices

Battery Powered Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand for Battery Management ICs

The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries & The Need for Battery Management ICs

Battery Management in Battery Powered Drones Gains in Importance for Safe Operation of Drones

Smart Cities & IoT Push Up the Need for Smart Batteries & Battery Management ICs

Growing IoT Ecosystem Bodes Well for IoT Device Batteries & Battery Management ICs to Overcome Limited Battery Life Drawback in IoT applications

IoT Takes a Quantum Leap Opening New Growth Opportunities for Batteries for IoT Devices

Why Smart Cities & IoT Need Smart Batteries

Explosion of Smart Wearables Spurs Demand for Battery Management ICs

Battery Management in Wearable Devices: A Review

Importance & Value Offered by Battery Fuel Gauge ICs

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries & Battery Management ICs

Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Battery Management ICs

High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities for Battery Management ICs

Strong Adoption of Battery Energy Storage Technologies to Drive Demand for Battery Management ICs

