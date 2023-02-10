Global Battery Market Analysis and Industry Forecast Report 2022-2030: Emerging Opportunities in the Introduction of Nano-Diamond Batteries (Ndb) in Multiple Industries

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Market by Type, by Application, and by Power Systems - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Battery Market size was valued at USD 112.10 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 406.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period - 2022-2030.

The growing demand for batteries in the automotive sector is driving the market's growth. Rechargeable batteries such as lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles owing to their high energy density compared to their weight.

Moreover, the increased demand for portable electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, Bluetooth earphones, and wearable devices, such as fitness bands and smartwatches that depend on different types of batteries to operate, is further propelling the market's growth.



However, safety issues related to the use of batteries, as they are composed of toxic materials such as mercury, cadmium, lithium, and lead, restrain the market growth.

On the contrary, the introduction of Nano-Diamond Battery (NDB), a high-power, voltaic battery that can provide lifelong and green energy and overcome limitations of existing chemical batteries, is expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the battery market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to hold its dominant share through 2030



High sales of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and cameras in China, Japan, and India, owing to the large population in these countries. For instance, in 2021, the total smartphone shipments in China and India accounted for 329.3 million and 160.7 million units, respectively. Lithium-ion batteries are an integral component of smartphones and are highly adopted worldwide for portable electronic devices due to their high energy density and low discharge rate.



In addition, Li-ion battery cells can deliver up to 3.6 Volts and do not require scheduled cycling to maintain their battery life. Thus, high sales of portable devices in this region are fueling the growth of the battery market.



Moreover, several countries in Asia-Pacific, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, are globally leading in producing electric vehicles. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the total number of electric vehicles produced by China accounted for 3.5 million.



The growing environmental awareness and rising concerns regarding the harmful emissions from conventional vehicles have fueled the demand for electric vehicles in this region, thereby boosting the battery market's growth.

Recent Developments

August 2022



Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) has announced that it will invest 7.4 billion USD to build a 100 GWh battery plant in Debrecen, east Hungary, to supply battery cells and modules to European automakers.



July 2022



CATL announced that it is developing lower-cost lithium-ion batteries, which will be delivered to Ford Motor Co. These batteries will be produced in a new 40 GWh factory in North America starting in 2026.



May 2022



BYD signed an agreement with three EV charging solution providers, Chargezone, Volttic, and Indipro, to provide charging options to owners of BYD's electric vehicle named e6 in India.



March 2022



Samsung SDI announced that the company had begun constructing next-generation solid-state batteries called the d S-line at SDI R&D Center in South Korea.

Key Market Players

LG Chem Ltd.

CATL

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

BYD

SKI

ENVISION AESC GROUP LTD.

Gotion High tech Co. Ltd.

Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.

China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Battery Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Battery Market Snapshot, 2022 - 2030, Million Usd



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rapid Increase in the Demand for Electric Vehicles

3.2.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Consumer Electronics

3.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Residential Energy Storage System (Ess)

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Safety Issues Related to Battery Usage

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Introduction of Nano-Diamond Batteries (Ndb) in Multiple Industries



4. Market Share Analysis

4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Battery Providers, 2021



5. Global Battery Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Lead Acid

5.2.1 Global Lead Acid Market, by Type

5.2.1.1 Stationary Market

5.2.1.2 Motive Market

5.2.2 Lead Acid Market

5.3. Lithium Ion

5.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Market, by Type

5.3.1.1 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-Nmc) Market

5.3.1.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp) Market

5.3.1.3 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (Lco) Market

5.3.1.4 Lithium Titanate Oxide (Lto) Market

5.3.1.5 Lithium Manganese Oxide (Lmo) Market

5.3.1.6 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (Nca) Market

5.3.2 Lithium Ion Market

5.4. Nickel Metal Hydride

5.5. Nickel Cadmium



6. Global Battery Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Residential

6.2.1 Residential Market

6.3. Industrial

6.3.1 Global Industrial Market, by Application

6.3.1.1 Manufacturing & Construction Market

6.3.1.2 Automotive Market

6.3.1.3 Medical Market

6.3.1.4 Telecom & It Market

6.3.1.5 Consumer Electronics Market

6.3.1.6 Power & Utility Market

6.3.1.7 Aerospace Market

6.3.1.8 Marine Market

6.3.1.9 Others Market

6.3.2 Industrial Market

6.4. Commercial



7. Global Battery Market, by Power Systems

7.1. Overview

7.2. Fuel Cell Batteries

7.3. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

7.4. Alkaline Fuel Cells

7.5. Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

7.6. Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

7.7. Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

7.8. Air Cells

7.9. Flywheel Energy Storage

7.10. Nuclear Batteries

