Global Battery Materials Announces New CFO and CTO to Scale Ex-China Graphite and Anode Materials Production

The executive appointments strengthen Global Battery Materials' financial and technical leadership, positioning the company to meet urgent demand for an ex-China supply of natural graphite and active anode materials vital to modern technology, defense, and energy infrastructure.

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Battery Materials Corp. (GBM), a vertically integrated critical minerals and technology company delivering natural graphite products and advanced anode materials, has named Jamie Horvat as Chief Financial Officer and Joon Bae Lee as Chief Technology Officer. Both are new executive roles at GBM, as the company advances toward commercial-scale production across North America and South Korea.

Global Battery Materials - Jamie Horvat, CFO and Joon Bae Lee, CTO

Graphite is the single largest raw material in lithium-ion batteries, and China currently controls over 75 percent of global graphite production and over 95 percent of anode processing capacity. By combining a prior-producing Canadian graphite mine with patented downstream anode processing technology already validated at pilot scale in South Korea, GBM is positioning itself to meet urgent demand for a secure, ex-China supply. The company's vertically integrated platform provides one of the fastest, most capital-efficient paths to commercial-scale, ex-China graphite and anode material production in North America, supported by government engagements and an experienced leadership team with decades of combined mining, battery technology, and M&A execution experience.

"With the addition of these talented leaders, Global Battery Materials further enhances our ability to scale quickly and meet urgent demand for a competitive and secure ex-China battery materials supply chain," said Eric Miller, Chief Executive Officer at GBM. "Jamie will be instrumental in advancing our strategic growth objectives and Joon will support the qualification of our advanced anode materials with battery cell manufacturers and tier-one suppliers in North America and Asia."

Horvat brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and investment management to his role as GBM's Chief Financial Officer. His career includes cross-jurisdictional experience in Canada and the United Kingdom, where he has counseled mining and mineral resource companies on financing, ESG, and other strategic objectives. Prior to joining GBM, he served as Director of Pensions & Treasury Management for the Government of Prince Edward Island and Chief Investment Officer with a leading charity flow-through provider. He also held senior roles at M&G Investments, overseeing multibillion-dollar portfolios, and served as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of Audit and Compensation Committees at Probe Metals, Inc., prior to the acquisition by Fresnillo PLC, and Troilus Gold Corp.

"GBM's veteran team is leveraging existing assets that others have overlooked, taking a uniquely capital-efficient approach to building momentum in the critical minerals and battery technology space," said Horvat. "I look forward to supporting the company's capital strategy and building a strong financial foundation as we move toward commercial operations."

Lee brings more than 30 years of experience in lithium-ion battery technology and materials science to his role as GBM's Chief Technology Officer. He spent 28 years at Samsung SDI's Battery Research Center, where he led global R&D for electric vehicle battery development. His work includes high-capacity silicon-based anodes, advanced cathode materials, and rapid-charging systems that helped shape modern EV battery performance standards. He also held senior R&D leadership roles at Sionic Energy and NOHMs Technologies.

"My focus is bringing GBM's qualified advanced anode materials to market by ensuring our materials meet the demands of diverse end uses from electric vehicles and energy storage systems to broader power and energy applications," said Lee. "I'm excited to help strengthen our customer engagements, ensure technical support for customer qualification programs, and future-proof our patented anode processing technology for lithium-ion batteries today and into the future."

About Global Battery Materials Corp.

Global Battery Materials Corp. (GBM) is a vertically integrated critical minerals and technology company delivering an ex-China battery supply chain from natural graphite products to active anode materials. The company's platform combines a prior-producing mine in Canada with a patented anode processing pilot plant in South Korea, establishing North America's fastest path to end-to-end critical material resiliency. Led by a management team with deep expertise in mining operations, battery science, and automotive supply, and backed by the Canadian government and a proprietary patent portfolio, GBM serves the defense, energy, industrial, and electric vehicle battery markets at the core of global supply chain security. Learn more at www.globalbatterymaterials.com.

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Global Battery Materials Corp.

SOURCE Global Battery Materials