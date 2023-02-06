Global Battery Materials Market Report 2023-2030 - Mining Companies Raise Production Capacity to Meet the Growing Demand for EVs

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Battery Materials Market to Reach $85.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Battery Materials estimated at US$54.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$40.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Battery Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Introduction

Battery Applications

Global Battery Demand by Application Sector (2016-2030)

Battery Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolution of New Battery Materials and Technologies

Rise in Popularity of EVs and Impact on Battery Materials

Cobalt Supply Demand Assessment

Implication of Increasing EV Adoption on the Nickel Market

Changing EV Landscape: A Review

EV Supply Demand Balance: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)

Mining Companies Raise Production Capacity to Meet the Growing Demand for EVs

Potential Material Shortage to Trigger OEM Investments in Mining

Global Demand for Metals by Type: 2018

Changing Trends in the Lithium ion Battery landscape

A Note on Lithium Ion Battery Recycling

Rapid Growth in Consumer Electronics Generates Robust Demand for Battery Materials

Solid State Batteries Attract Interest to Address Limitations of Existing Battery Technologies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

