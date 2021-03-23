Global Battery Monitoring System Market Report 2020-2025: Component (Hardware and Software) & Type (Wired Battery Monitoring System and Wireless Battery Monitoring System)

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Monitoring System Market, by Component (Hardware and Software), by Type (Wired Battery Monitoring System and Wireless Battery Monitoring System), by Battery Type, by End-User, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Battery Monitoring System Market was valued at $ 2,490 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5,331 million by 2025.

A Battery Monitoring System is an electronic device which provide real-time monitoring of battery, preventing from costly downtime, protecting the battery from operating outside its safe operating area and also calculating & balancing its environment.

Anticipated market growth is majorly attributed to favorable initiatives by various governments for boosting production and adoption of electric vehicles to conserve energy and decrease the environmental pollution associated with the combustion of conventional energy sources.

Moreover, increasing necessity of generating renewable power and the rising need to increase the operational efficiency of batteries will drive the growth of the Global Battery Monitoring System Market through 2025.



The Global Battery Monitoring System Market is segmented based on component, type, battery type, end-user and region. Based on the component, the market is segmented into Hardware & Software. The hardware segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025, due to the ease of installation, faster sampling of data, reduced cabling, and high-resolution data recording abilities of hardware components such as sensors, data loggers, etc.



Based on the type, the market is segmented into wired battery monitoring system & wireless battery monitoring system. The wired battery monitoring system will lead the market until 2025. Nevertheless, the wireless battery monitoring system will also grow as they enable remote monitoring system of all operations. Based on the type of battery, the market is segmented into Lithium-ion battery, Lead Acid battery & others. The Lithium-ion based battery segment is expected to dominate the market due to their growing adoption in power tools, battery backup and electric vehicles.



Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance due to growing investments in data centers and renewable power generation capacities by constituent nations like China, India & Japan. Moreover, presence of leading companies in countries such as China and Japan is also bolstering the regional market growth.



Some of the leading players in the Global Battery Monitoring System Market include SBS, PowerShield Limited, Schneider Electric, BatteryDAQ, HBL Power Systems Limited, SOCOMEC Group, Curtis Instruments, Inc., BTECH, Eagle Eye Power Solution, among others.

Key Target Audience:

Battery monitoring system manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums and alliances related to battery monitoring systems market

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firm.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Battery Monitoring System Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Cost performance of process

5.2. Energy Efficiency of process

5.3. Recovery of active material



6. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Landscape



7. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component (Hardware and Software)

7.2.2. By Type (Wired Battery Monitoring System and Wireless Battery Monitoring System)

7.2.3. By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery and Others)

7.2.4. By End-User (Data Centre, Telecommunications, Energy, Automotive and Others)

7.2.5. By Company (2019)

7.2.6. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By Battery Type

8.2.4. By End-User

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.4.1. China Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.2. India Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.3. Japan Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.4. South Korea Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

8.4.5. Australia Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook



9. North America Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Type

9.2.3. By Battery Type

9.2.4. By End-User

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. North America: Country Analysis

9.4.1. United States Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

9.4.2. Canada Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

9.4.3. Mexico Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook



10. Europe Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Type

10.2.3. By Battery Type

10.2.4. By End-User

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. Europe: Country Analysis

10.4.1. Germany Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

10.4.2. United Kingdom Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

10.4.3. France Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

10.4.4. Italy Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Type

11.2.3. By Battery Type

11.2.4. By End-User

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

11.4. MEA: Country Analysis

11.4.1. Saudi Arabia Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

11.4.2. UAE Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

11.4.3. Qatar Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

11.4.4. South Africa Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook



12. South America Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Component

12.2.2. By Type

12.2.3. By Battery Type

12.2.4. By End-User

12.2.5. By Country

12.3. Market Attractiveness Index

12.4. South America: Country Analysis

12.4.1. Brazil Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

12.4.2. Argentina Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook

12.4.3. Colombia Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Supply Chain Analysis



16. Policy & Regulatory



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Storage Battery System LLC (SBS)

17.2. Power Shield Limited

17.3. Schneider Electric

17.4. NDSL

17.5. Battery DAQ

17.6. HBL Power System Limited

17.7. SOCOMEC Group

17.8. Curtis Instruments, Inc.

17.9. BTECH

17.10. Eagle Eye Power Solution



18. Strategic Recommendations



