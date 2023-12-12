Global Battery Thematic Intelligence Report 2023-2025: Geopolitical Concerns Rise as China Dominates Global Battery Supply Chain

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Dec, 2023, 23:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Batteries - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insightful report provides a holistic overview of the dynamic batteries theme, a pivotal driver of innovation and sustainability in various industries. It meticulously examines the key trends poised to influence the theme's growth over the next 12 to 24 months, categorizing them into three essential dimensions: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

Over the past decade, the battery industry has progressed sufficiently to enable portable consumer electronics, the mobile internet, the first electric cars, and the initial adoption of intermittent renewable power storage and generation. Given stored energy's accelerating and expanding role in tackling climate change, it will become one of the world's most significant industries over the next 10 years.

Key Highlights

As governments worldwide get serious about decarbonizing their economies, demand for cheap, safe, high-performance, long-lasting, and low-carbon-footprint batteries will soar, most notably from the automotive industry.

Consequently, supply chain bottlenecks will materialize over the next decade. The lack of low-cost, easy-to-purify raw materials to feed the world's existing and planned battery gigafactories is the biggest threat to supply security. Moreover, the decline in investment in crucial mineral mines-coupled with the growing importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors-will restrict the development of new capacity.

There will likely be a severe but temporary global battery shortage by 2025 due to a sharp increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and a shortage of mined and refined battery metals. However, the industry is investing heavily to prevent this from becoming a sustained threat by reducing its use of scarce materials, developing new materials and battery technologies, and, most importantly, creating a global battery recycling industry.

Meanwhile, China's control of the entire global supply chain, from mines and refiners to component markers and cell producers, is a mounting geopolitical issue. The US and Europe are taking significant steps to reduce the dependence on China within their battery supply chains by 2030. Battery recycling is as much about geopolitics as it is about environmental sustainability. The circular battery economy will be critical to the energy transition, and nations (and companies) must develop domestic recycling.

Furthermore, a detailed value chain dissection forms the core of this report, offering comprehensive insights into each segment's role within the batteries theme. This encompasses raw materials, smelting and refining processes, component manufacturers, battery technologies, end markets, and the crucial aspect of end-of-life considerations.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Players
  • Technology Briefing
  • Trends
  • Industry Analysis
  • Signals
  • Value Chain
  • Companies
  • Sector Scorecard
  • Glossary
  • Further Reading
  • Thematic Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 3M
  • ABB
  • AES
  • African Rainbow Minerals
  • Air Products
  • Albemarle
  • Allkem
  • Ambri
  • American Battery Technology
  • AMICO India
  • Amprius
  • Amvolt
  • Anglo American
  • Antora Energy
  • Apple
  • Aquion
  • Arcelor Mittal
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Asus
  • BASF
  • BHP
  • Bloom Energy
  • BMW
  • BTR New Materials
  • BYD
  • CALB
  • Canada Cobalt
  • Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic
  • CATL
  • Celgard
  • Ceres Power
  • Changan Automobile
  • Chengxin Lithium (Sichuan Zhiyuan)
  • Chery
  • Chubu Electric
  • CMOC
  • Codelco
  • Daikin Industries
  • Daimler (Mercedes Benz)
  • Dell
  • Duke Energy
  • Duracell
  • Dyson
  • E.ON
  • East Penn Manufacturing
  • Ecobat
  • Electricite de France
  • Enel
  • Energizer
  • EnerSys
  • Enevate
  • Enovix
  • Entek International
  • Eramet
  • Exide
  • Factorial Energy
  • First Quantum Minerals
  • Ford
  • Fortescue Metals
  • Freeport McMoRan
  • FREYR
  • Fuel Cell Energy
  • GAC
  • Ganfeng Lithium
  • GE
  • Gecamines
  • Geely
  • General Motors
  • Glencore
  • Group 14
  • Grupo Mexico
  • GS Yuasa
  • Guangdong Kaijin
  • Guangzhou Great Power
  • Guangzhou Tinci
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • Honda
  • HP
  • Huawei
  • Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom
  • Hyundai
  • Ilika
  • IM3NY
  • Ion Storage Systems
  • Ionic Materials
  • Ivanhoe Mines
  • Jiangxi Zichen
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Jupiter Mines
  • Kansai Electric
  • Kureha
  • Leading Edge Materials
  • Leclanche
  • Lenovo
  • Leoch International Technology
  • LG Energy Solution
  • Li-Cycle
  • Lilac Solutions
  • Linde
  • Lithion Recycling
  • Lithium Americas
  • Livent
  • Lyten
  • Maxwell Technologies (UCAP Power)
  • Mitra Chem
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Mitsubishi Motors
  • Mitsui
  • MOIL
  • Morrow Batteries
  • Murata
  • Nabaltec
  • Nacional de Grafite Limitida
  • NEC Tokin
  • NEI
  • Nexeon
  • NGK Insulators
  • Ningbo Shanshan
  • Nippon Chem
  • NMDC
  • Nornickel
  • Northern Graphite
  • Northvolt
  • Ohara
  • Oppo
  • Our Next Energy
  • Pacific Gas & Electric
  • Panasonic
  • POSCO
  • Putailai
  • Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen)
  • Qualmega
  • QuantumScape
  • Redwood Materials
  • Retriev Technologies
  • Rio Tinto
  • Rondo Energy
  • SAIC Motor
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Samsung SDI
  • SES
  • Shangtai Technology
  • Shanshan Group
  • Shenzhen Capchem Technology
  • Shenzhen Nova
  • Shin Etsu
  • Showa Denko Materials
  • Siemens
  • Sila Nanotechnologies
  • Sila Technologies
  • SK Group (SK On)
  • SK IE Technology
  • Skeleton Technologies
  • Solid Power
  • Solvay
  • Sony
  • South32
  • SQM
  • Stellantis
  • StoreDot
  • Sumitomo
  • Syrah Resources
  • Talga Resources
  • Tesla
  • Tianjin Lishen Battery
  • Tianqi Lithium
  • Toda Kogyo
  • Toray Industries
  • Tsingshan Holding
  • UBE
  • Umicore
  • Vale
  • Vianode
  • Volkswagen
  • Wildcat Discovery Technologies
  • W-Scope
  • Xiaomi
  • Xizi Clean Energy
  • XTC New Energy
  • Zhangjiagang Guotai-Huarong Chemical New Materials
  • Zijin Mining
  • ZincFive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55f0mc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Dry Milling Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

Global Dry Milling Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The "Dry Milling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Dry Milling Market to Reach...
Global Cast Iron Cookware Industry Report 2023-2030 - Cast Iron Cookware Amplifies Its Environmental Appeal at a Time When Sustainability is in the Spotlight

Global Cast Iron Cookware Industry Report 2023-2030 - Cast Iron Cookware Amplifies Its Environmental Appeal at a Time When Sustainability is in the Spotlight

The "Cast Iron Cookware - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Cast Iron Cookware...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.