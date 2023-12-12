Global Battery Thematic Intelligence Report 2023-2025: Geopolitical Concerns Rise as China Dominates Global Battery Supply Chain

12 Dec, 2023, 23:00 ET
This insightful report provides a holistic overview of the dynamic batteries theme, a pivotal driver of innovation and sustainability in various industries. It meticulously examines the key trends poised to influence the theme's growth over the next 12 to 24 months, categorizing them into three essential dimensions: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.
Over the past decade, the battery industry has progressed sufficiently to enable portable consumer electronics, the mobile internet, the first electric cars, and the initial adoption of intermittent renewable power storage and generation. Given stored energy's accelerating and expanding role in tackling climate change, it will become one of the world's most significant industries over the next 10 years.
Key Highlights
As governments worldwide get serious about decarbonizing their economies, demand for cheap, safe, high-performance, long-lasting, and low-carbon-footprint batteries will soar, most notably from the automotive industry.
Consequently, supply chain bottlenecks will materialize over the next decade. The lack of low-cost, easy-to-purify raw materials to feed the world's existing and planned battery gigafactories is the biggest threat to supply security. Moreover, the decline in investment in crucial mineral mines-coupled with the growing importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors-will restrict the development of new capacity.
There will likely be a severe but temporary global battery shortage by 2025 due to a sharp increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and a shortage of mined and refined battery metals. However, the industry is investing heavily to prevent this from becoming a sustained threat by reducing its use of scarce materials, developing new materials and battery technologies, and, most importantly, creating a global battery recycling industry.
Meanwhile, China's control of the entire global supply chain, from mines and refiners to component markers and cell producers, is a mounting geopolitical issue. The US and Europe are taking significant steps to reduce the dependence on China within their battery supply chains by 2030. Battery recycling is as much about geopolitics as it is about environmental sustainability. The circular battery economy will be critical to the energy transition, and nations (and companies) must develop domestic recycling.
Furthermore, a detailed value chain dissection forms the core of this report, offering comprehensive insights into each segment's role within the batteries theme. This encompasses raw materials, smelting and refining processes, component manufacturers, battery technologies, end markets, and the crucial aspect of end-of-life considerations.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Signals
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecard
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3M
- ABB
- AES
- African Rainbow Minerals
- Air Products
- Albemarle
- Allkem
- Ambri
- American Battery Technology
- AMICO India
- Amprius
- Amvolt
- Anglo American
- Antora Energy
- Apple
- Aquion
- Arcelor Mittal
- Asahi Kasei
- Asus
- BASF
- BHP
- Bloom Energy
- BMW
- BTR New Materials
- BYD
- CALB
- Canada Cobalt
- Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic
- CATL
- Celgard
- Ceres Power
- Changan Automobile
- Chengxin Lithium (Sichuan Zhiyuan)
- Chery
- Chubu Electric
- CMOC
- Codelco
- Daikin Industries
- Daimler (Mercedes Benz)
- Dell
- Duke Energy
- Duracell
- Dyson
- E.ON
- East Penn Manufacturing
- Ecobat
- Electricite de France
- Enel
- Energizer
- EnerSys
- Enevate
- Enovix
- Entek International
- Eramet
- Exide
- Factorial Energy
- First Quantum Minerals
- Ford
- Fortescue Metals
- Freeport McMoRan
- FREYR
- Fuel Cell Energy
- GAC
- Ganfeng Lithium
- GE
- Gecamines
- Geely
- General Motors
- Glencore
- Group 14
- Grupo Mexico
- GS Yuasa
- Guangdong Kaijin
- Guangzhou Great Power
- Guangzhou Tinci
- Hitachi Chemical
- Honda
- HP
- Huawei
- Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom
- Hyundai
- Ilika
- IM3NY
- Ion Storage Systems
- Ionic Materials
- Ivanhoe Mines
- Jiangxi Zichen
- Johnson Matthey
- Jupiter Mines
- Kansai Electric
- Kureha
- Leading Edge Materials
- Leclanche
- Lenovo
- Leoch International Technology
- LG Energy Solution
- Li-Cycle
- Lilac Solutions
- Linde
- Lithion Recycling
- Lithium Americas
- Livent
- Lyten
- Maxwell Technologies (UCAP Power)
- Mitra Chem
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Mitsubishi Motors
- Mitsui
- MOIL
- Morrow Batteries
- Murata
- Nabaltec
- Nacional de Grafite Limitida
- NEC Tokin
- NEI
- Nexeon
- NGK Insulators
- Ningbo Shanshan
- Nippon Chem
- NMDC
- Nornickel
- Northern Graphite
- Northvolt
- Ohara
- Oppo
- Our Next Energy
- Pacific Gas & Electric
- Panasonic
- POSCO
- Putailai
- Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen)
- Qualmega
- QuantumScape
- Redwood Materials
- Retriev Technologies
- Rio Tinto
- Rondo Energy
- SAIC Motor
- Samsung Electronics
- Samsung SDI
- SES
- Shangtai Technology
- Shanshan Group
- Shenzhen Capchem Technology
- Shenzhen Nova
- Shin Etsu
- Showa Denko Materials
- Siemens
- Sila Nanotechnologies
- Sila Technologies
- SK Group (SK On)
- SK IE Technology
- Skeleton Technologies
- Solid Power
- Solvay
- Sony
- South32
- SQM
- Stellantis
- StoreDot
- Sumitomo
- Syrah Resources
- Talga Resources
- Tesla
- Tianjin Lishen Battery
- Tianqi Lithium
- Toda Kogyo
- Toray Industries
- Tsingshan Holding
- UBE
- Umicore
- Vale
- Vianode
- Volkswagen
- Wildcat Discovery Technologies
- W-Scope
- Xiaomi
- Xizi Clean Energy
- XTC New Energy
- Zhangjiagang Guotai-Huarong Chemical New Materials
- Zijin Mining
- ZincFive
