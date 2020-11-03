Global Battlefield Management System Market Report 2020-2025 with Profiles of Rockwell Collins, General Dynamics, Saab Group, Harris, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications, Thales Group and Exelis

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battlefield Management System Market 2020-2025 by Component, Type of Platform, System, Geography, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Battlefield Management System Market is estimated to be USD 15.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.53 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 5%.



With the increasing political tensions between different nations, there has been a need to strengthen the military capacities and the BMS systems with their capabilities to help the military units towards efficient decision-making shall drive the market. However with the challenges to data theft and infrastructure developments, especially in the emerging economies, the growth for BMS can be digressed.



Battlefield management systems are systems which integrate information to improvise command and control of a military unit. Battlefield management systems or BMS helps in providing accurate real time information which is helpful while taking responsive decisions based on data. It provides data regarding the analysis of the target, automated recommendations, and awareness of the situation for the target objects. The system consists of computer-based command and control system designed to enhance the situational awareness and ability to execute operations.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Rockwell Collins, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Saab Group, Harris Corporation, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications Corporation, Thales Group and Exelis Inc. among others.



IGR Competitive Quadrant



The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyse and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Battlefield Management System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the publisher's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Need for enhanced Situational Awareness

Increased use of Battlefield Management Systems for Special Operations

Rapidly growing terrorist activities

Restraints

High Cost Involved in Implementation of Battlefield Management Systems

Communication Technology Infrastructure

Cyber Security

Opportunities

Increased Focus on Military Modernization

Rise in Research and Development Activities

Trends

Technological advancements like the use of VR and AI in Battlefield Systems

Increasing shift towards C2BMC

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wireless Communication Devices

6.3 Imaging Devices

6.4 Computer Software

6.5 Tracking Devices

6.6 Wired Communication Devices

6.7 Computer Hardware Devices

6.8 Night Vision Devices

6.9 Display Devices

6.10 Identification Friend or Foe (Iff)



7 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vehicle

7.3 Headquarter

7.4 Soldier



8 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Navigation & Imaging System

8.3 Communication & Networking System

8.4 Computing System



9 Global Battlefield Management System Market, by Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

10.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

10.3.4 Investment & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Saab Ab

11.2 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

11.3 Harris Corporation

11.4 Bae Systems plc

11.5 Rolta India Limited

11.6 Leonardo S.P.A.

11.7 Thales Group

11.8 Raytheon Company

11.9 Elbit Systems Ltd.

11.10 General Dynamics Corporation

11.11 Rheinmetall AG

11.12 Israel Aerospace Industries Limited

11.13 Kongsberg Gruppen Asa

11.14 Atos Se

11.15 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

11.16 Cobham plc

11.17 Aselsan A.S.

11.18 Ruag Holding AG

11.19 Systematic A/S



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26w3h6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

