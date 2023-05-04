Global Beach Hotels Market Report 2023: Preference for Hotels With Extra-Curricular Activities Such as Spas and Hiking Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beach Hotels Market by Services (Accommodation, Food & Beverage, Spa), Type (Budget, Premium, Standard), Occupancy - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Beach Hotels Market size was estimated at USD 189.60 billion in 2022, USD 200.78 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% to reach USD 310.85 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Trend of Travelling on Vacation and Different Discounts Offered on Online Booking

Preference for Hotels With Extra-Curricular Activities Such as Spas and Hiking

Rising Trends in Travel and Tourism Industry, Destination Wedding, Festival Celebration

Restraints

High Costs Associated With the Stays at Beach Hotels

Opportunities

Rising Investment in Research and Development to Innovate New Attractive Infrastructure

Potential of Metaverse in the Hotel Industry

Challenges

Concerns Related to Seasonal Demand and Property Damage

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

Based on Services, the market is studied across Accommodation, Food & Beverage, and Spa.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Budget, Premium, and Standard.

Based on Occupancy, the market is studied across Group Occupancy and Solo Occupancy.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Beach Hotels Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Beach Hotels Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Beach Hotels Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Beach Hotels Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Beach Hotels Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Beach Hotels Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Beach Hotels Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Beach Hotels Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Beach Hotels Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Beach Hotels Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Beach Hotels Market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Beach Hotels Market, by Services



7. Beach Hotels Market, by Type



8. Beach Hotels Market, by Occupancy



9. Americas Beach Hotels Market



10. Asia-Pacific Beach Hotels Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Beach Hotels Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Accor SA

Aman Group S.a.r.l.

Belmond Management Limited

Capri Laguna

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Hilton Honors Worldwide, LLC

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

InterContinental Hotels Group of Companies

ITC Limited

Jade Mountain

Marriott International, Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Limited

Soneva Group

Soori Bali

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpdhzo

