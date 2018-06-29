Global Beacon Market Expected to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2024

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Beacon is small device that sends out radio signals to nearby mobile phones and tablets, containing a small amount of data. Mobile apps on compatible devices are able to listen for signals from beacons on proximity area and then trigger an experience such as sending a promotional notification, coupon, video, URL form, and others through the app. Beacon technology is widely adopted in various sectors such as retail, healthcare, travel & tourism, and education owing to its features such as employee & asset monitoring, data generation, resource optimization, and others. In addition, beacon has made employee and asset monitoring more accurate and easier than before. Beacons create geofences to help track item in and out of specific area or locations. Further, it also provides history of movement, which can be used to study trend lines and predictive analysis.

At present, North America dominates this market. In 2017, China registered the highest growth in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the UK led the overall beacon market in Europe in 2017. In the same year, the U.S. dominated the North America market.

Increase in investment in proximity marketing, enhanced features of beacon solution such as employee & asset monitoring, data generation, resource optimization, and others drive the growth of the beacon market. However, rise in data security and privacy concern is expected to limit the market growth.

In 2017, based on type, the ibeacon was the dominant segment in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. However, based on application, retail segment dominated the global market in the same year. By technology, BLE segment accounted for the majority market share of the beacon market.

The report includes a micro-level study of different regions adopting beacon solution for various applications. In addition, it discusses the potential opportunities for market players to enter the market. Moreover, it provides an in-depth market analysis of automotive filter outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

The global beacon market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into iBeacon, eddystone, AltBeacon, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Wi-Fi, ultrasound, and combined technology. Based on application, the market is categorized into retail, travel tourism & hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Beacon Market:

Based on type, the ibeacon segment is anticipated to dominate the global beacon market, in terms of revenue. However, based on application, retail segment dominated the market in 2017.

In 2017, the BLE segment accounted for the highest revenue.

North America held the majority of the market share in 2017.

held the majority of the market share in 2017. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

