Global Bearings Industry

Oct 15, 2019, 10:00 ET
Bearings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$77.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.7%. Ball Bearings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$61.6 Billion by the year 2025, Ball Bearings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817849/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ball Bearings will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$21.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Brammer UK Ltd.; Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; HKT Bearings Ltd.; JTEKT Corporation; NBI Bearings Europe SA; NSK Ltd.; NTN Corporation; RBC Bearings Inc.; Rexnord Industries LLC; Schaeffler AG (Schaeffler Group); SKF Group; The Timken Company
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bearings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bearings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Bearings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Bearings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ball Bearings (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Ball Bearings (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Ball Bearings (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Roller Bearings (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Roller Bearings (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Roller Bearings (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Agriculture (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Agriculture (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Agriculture (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Electrical (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Electrical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Electrical (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Mining & construction (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Mining & construction (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Mining & construction (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Railway & Aerospace (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Railway & Aerospace (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Railway & Aerospace (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bearings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Bearings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Bearings Market in the United States by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Bearings Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Bearings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Bearings Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Bearings Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Bearings Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Bearings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Bearings Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Bearings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Bearings: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Bearings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Bearings Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bearings
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Bearings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Bearings Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Bearings Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Bearings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Bearings Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Bearings in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Bearings Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Bearings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bearings Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Bearings Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Bearings Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Bearings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 59: Bearings Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Bearings Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Bearings Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Bearings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Bearings Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Bearings Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Bearings Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Bearings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Bearings Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Bearings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Bearings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: German Bearings Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Bearings Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: German Bearings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Bearings Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Bearings Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Bearings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Bearings Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Bearings in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Bearings Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Bearings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Bearings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Bearings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Bearings Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bearings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Bearings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Bearings Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Bearings Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Bearings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Bearings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Bearings Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Bearings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Bearings Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Bearings Market in Russia by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Bearings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Bearings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Bearings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 101: Bearings Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Bearings Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Bearings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Bearings Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Bearings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Bearings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Bearings Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Bearings Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Bearings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Bearings Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Bearings Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Bearings Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Bearings Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Bearings Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Bearings Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Bearings Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Bearings Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Bearings Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Bearings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Bearings Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Bearings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Bearings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Bearings Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 129: Bearings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Bearings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Bearings Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Bearings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bearings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Bearings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Bearings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bearings Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Bearings Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Bearings Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Bearings Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Bearings Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Bearings Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Bearings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Bearings Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Bearings in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Bearings Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Bearings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 149: Bearings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Bearings Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Bearings Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Bearings Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Bearings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Bearings Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Bearings Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Bearings Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Bearings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Bearings Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Bearings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Bearings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Bearings Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Bearings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Bearings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Bearings Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Bearings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Bearings Market in Rest of Latin America by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Bearings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Bearings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Bearings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Bearings Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Bearings Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Bearings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Bearings Historic Market by Product
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Bearings Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Bearings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Bearings Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Bearings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Bearings: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 182: Bearings Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Bearings Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bearings
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Bearings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Bearings Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 188: Bearings Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Bearings Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Bearings Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Bearings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Bearings Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Bearings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Bearings Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bearings in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Bearings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Bearings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Bearings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Bearings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 201: Bearings Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Bearings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Bearings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Bearings Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Bearings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Bearings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Bearings Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Bearings Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Bearings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Bearings Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Bearings Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Bearings Market in Africa by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Bearings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Bearings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BRAMMER UK LTD.
HARBIN BEARING MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
HKT BEARINGS LTD.
JTEKT CORPORATION
NSK LTD.
NTN CORPORATION
RBC BEARINGS INC.
REXNORD INDUSTRIES
SCHAEFFLER AG
SKF GROUP
THE TIMKEN COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
