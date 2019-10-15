Global Bearings Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Bearings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$77.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.7%. Ball Bearings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$61.6 Billion by the year 2025, Ball Bearings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ball Bearings will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$21.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Brammer UK Ltd.; Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; HKT Bearings Ltd.; JTEKT Corporation; NBI Bearings Europe SA; NSK Ltd.; NTN Corporation; RBC Bearings Inc.; Rexnord Industries LLC; Schaeffler AG (Schaeffler Group); SKF Group; The Timken Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bearings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



BRAMMER UK LTD.

HARBIN BEARING MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

HKT BEARINGS LTD.

JTEKT CORPORATION

NSK LTD.

NTN CORPORATION

RBC BEARINGS INC.

REXNORD INDUSTRIES

SCHAEFFLER AG

SKF GROUP

THE TIMKEN COMPANY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

