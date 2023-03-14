Global Beauty and Personal Care Market 2022-2028: Immense Demand for Damage-Control Haircare Products Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beauty and Personal Care Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beauty and personal care market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 3.20% in the considered phase between 2022 and 2028.



The surge in the demand for natural & organic beauty and personal care products is a key driving force of the beauty and personal care market.

Further, an increasing demand for haircare products that help control and repair damage due to heat, build-up, artificial coloring agents, etc., is witnessed. This is also contributing to the market's growth. However, the significant threat to manufacturers due to the proliferation of counterfeit products acts as a significant challenge to this growth.

Besides, the use of certain harmful compounds like parabens in beauty and personal care products is also affecting their demand. On the other hand, the e-commerce boom has had a positive impact on product sales. Moreover, the use of anti-aging products is also on the rise. These factors are expected to help the beauty and personal care market reach its projected growth.



The global market for beauty and personal care covers Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.



The market in the Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. There is a growing demand for beauty and personal care products in India, Thailand, China, and others, which is attributable to the changes in people's lifestyles and an increase in their disposable income. Whereas, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness the fastest growth in the projected period. The demand for Halal cosmetics, which adhere to Islamic Law, has increased significantly, especially in predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East. This is one of the key factors expected to support the studied market's growth.



Competitive Outlook

The key players profiled in the report on the beauty and personal care market include Arabian Oud Co, Kao Corp, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Co Ltd, Estee Lauder Cos, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, Johnson & Johnson Inc, Unilever Group, Amorepacific Corp, Natura & Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Puig SL, L'oreal Groupe, Coty Inc, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, and Procter & Gamble Co.



Procter & Gamble Co (P&G) is a globally renowned company engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and selling a range of beauty, health care, home care, baby care, feminine care, and family & personal care products. P&G markets and sells these products under various brands, such as Pantene, Fusion, Tide, Ariel, Gillette, Vicks and Oral- B, Pampers, Head & Shoulders, Braun, Bounty, and Olay, to mention a few.

Founded in 1837, the company has a business presence in several countries across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America regions. A large scale of operations helps P&G in expanding its customer base and gaining a competitive edge, catering to the needs of 4.4 billion consumers worldwide.



7. Methodology & Scope

