Global Beauty Brand Nopalera Raises $4M in Funding Led by Morgan Stanley, Co-Led by L'ATTITUDE Ventures

SAN ANTONIO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nopalera, a San Antonio-based premium beauty and lifestyle brand founded by Sandra Velasquez, has closed a $4 million funding round led by Morgan Stanley's Next Level Fund, co-led by L'ATTITUDE Ventures, with supporting investors including Sixty8 Capital, Siddhi Capital, Portfolia, Wealthing Club, Alamo Angels, Juniper Growth, Black and Latino Angel Fund, and 14 private investors— positioning the fast-growing company to expand its retail presence and product offerings.

Sandra Velasquez, founder of Nopalera, a San Antonio-based premium beauty and lifestyle brand, secures a $4 million funding round led by Morgan Stanley’s Next Level Fund, co-led by L’ATTITUDE Ventures, with supporting investors. Photo Credit: Amanda Lopez.

Launched in 2020 during the pandemic, Nopalera is a "modern Mexican lifestyle brand made for the modern beauty explorer," offering signature fragrances, hair care, bath and body products, and candles. Its products are sold at Ulta.com, Ulta Mexico, Ulta Middle East, Credo Beauty, Mecca, Amazon, hundreds of independents nationwide, and its own website.

"We are thrilled to welcome Morgan Stanley to the cap table and board of directors and are grateful to L'ATTITUDE both our existing and new investors for their belief in what we are building at Nopalera. This new round will allow us to meet the expansion opportunities in front of us," said Velasquez.

Velasquez's foray into the beauty industry began in her New York City apartment in 2019 while she was between jobs. Her vision was to redefine how Latino culture is represented in the global beauty industry and grow her brand into a household name both within her own community and beyond.

San Diego-based L'ATTITUDE Ventures, the largest Latino-focused early-stage venture capital fund investing in Latino(a) entrepreneurs, has been an early supporter of Velasquez and her brand's growth and continues to do so.

"Her achievement stands as a powerful reminder that success is possible—even in an ecosystem where the odds are often stacked against diverse founders," said L'ATTITUDE Ventures General Partner Laura Moreno Lucas. "Women-led startups receive only about 2 % of U.S. venture capital funding, and Latina founders receive even less. Sandra's success shows the growing impact and potential of outperforming founders."

About Nopalera

Created by Sandra Velasquez, Nopalera is a modern Mexican lifestyle brand designed for today's beauty explorer. Through bold fragrances that transport customers to the heart of Mexico City and unique product formats that deliver hydration, Nopalera offers an exploration of shared culture and courage for today's global generation of beauty consumers. For more information, visit https://nopalera.co/ .

About L'ATTITUDE Ventures

With over $100 million in assets under management, L'ATTITUDE Ventures is the largest Latino early-stage venture capital fund investing in technology-first visionary entrepreneurs. The fund provides capital, support, connections, and visibility to empower founders building the next generation of innovative companies.

Led by Co-Founder and Managing Partner Sol Trujillo, and joined by partners Oscar Munoz, Laura Moreno Lucas, and Pete Amaro, the team brings together experienced investors, proven entrepreneurs, and global Fortune 100 executives to create value beyond capital. For more information, visit https://lattitudeventures.com.

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SOURCE Nopalera; L'ATTITUDE Ventures