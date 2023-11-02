Global Beauty Drinks Market to Witness Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2028 with an Impressive CAGR of 11.17%

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beauty drinks market, valued at US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, according to market analysts. Projections indicate that by 2028, the market is expected to surge to a remarkable US$ 3.1 Billion, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.17% during the period 2023-2028.

Beauty drinks, the nutraceutical elixirs that have taken the beauty world by storm, are designed to enhance skin vitality, combat signs of aging, and minimize issues like acne, scars, and pigmentation. These beverages harness the power of botanical extracts from fruits and vegetables, fortified with essential amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to detoxify the skin, tighten its appearance, and maintain healthy hair and nails. One of the key components of beauty drinks is collagen peptides, which stimulate natural collagen production, effectively reducing premature wrinkles.

Beauty Drinks Market Trends

The global beauty drinks market is on an upward trajectory, driven by a surge in beauty consciousness among consumers. Increasing disposable incomes and the pervasive influence of social media are key factors contributing to this trend. Additionally, the prevalence of hectic lifestyles, rising air pollution, unhealthy dietary habits, and elevated alcohol consumption have resulted in premature aging concerns, particularly among young individuals.

As the natural collagen levels in the body diminish with age, issues like sagging skin become more prominent. In response to these challenges, consumers are increasingly seeking products that promote healthy and youthful skin. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this demand by introducing gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan beauty drink variants with no added sugars, preservatives, or flavorings. The rising working population and the burgeoning nutricosmetics trend are expected to further drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends within various segments of the global beauty drinks market, along with forecasts at global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on type, ingredients, function, and distribution channels as follows:

Breakup by Type:

Natural Drinks

Artificial Drinks

Breakup by Ingredients:

Collagen Proteins

Vitamins and Minerals

Fruit Extracts

Others

Breakup by Function:

Anti-Ageing

Detoxification

Radiance

Vitality

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Grocery Retailers

Beauty Specialty Stores

Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The industry's competitive landscape is robust and includes key players such as Asterism Healthcare Plus Inc., DECIEM The Abnormal Beauty Company, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kino Biotech, Lacka Foods Limited, Sappe Public Company Limited, Shiseido Company Limited, Skinade.com (Bottled Science Ltd.), The Coca-Cola Company, and Vital Proteins LLC (Nestle Health Science).

