Global Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems Market to Reach US$1.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Growth in the global market is mainly attributed to rising aging population, increasing uptake of unobtrusive monitoring options and growing investment in development of the healthcare infrastructure. The market is powered by immense popularity of baby monitoring solutions, on-going efforts to prevent fall injuries and pressure ulcers, and explosion of the e-commerce.

In recent years, a large number of clinical settings and hospitals have embraced continuous monitoring systems to track respiratory and heart rates of patients in real-time. Powered by latest technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, these devices deliver enhanced features and are gaining increasing traction from high incident of chronic medical conditions.

While increasing uptake of baby monitors is driving demand, strong emphasis on sleep monitors to analyze sleep patterns, mainly in homecare settings, is providing notable revenue boost to the market. In addition, the availability of smart bed monitoring systems along with increasing incidence of sleep disorders is bolstering the market growth.

Increasing geriatric population that is susceptible to various chronic conditions, falls and associated medical complications is expected to propel global demand for these devices. The global market for baby monitoring devices holds a bright outlook on account of confluence of numerous favorable factors like increasing disposable incomes and rising improving living standards, mainly across developing economic. The market growth is bolstered by proliferation of nuclear families, increasing global population and rapid westernization.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $210 Million by 2026

The Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.4 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$210 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through the analysis period.

Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market Moves Ahead Swiftly with Giant Steps

Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births Presents Opportunity Galore for Baby Monitoring Systems Market

Rising Women Workforce Drives Demand for Baby Monitoring Systems

Technological Advancements in Baby Monitoring Devices Drive the Market Forward

AI-enabled Baby Monitors

Smart Baby Monitor Market Enjoys Notable Crescendo with Technological Innovations

Salient Factors Stimulating Smart Baby Monitor Demand

Popular Smart Baby Monitors

COVID-19 Brings New Challenges Related to Elderly Care

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Bed Monitoring Systems

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide

Smart Bed-Exit Detection & Fall Prevention Systems for Geriatric Institutions

New Technologies in Senior Care to Reduce the Risk of Falls

Bracing Advanced Night-Time Monitoring Systems to Deal with Wandering Behavior among Elderly People

Night-Time Monitoring Systems to Prevent Fall Injuries

Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern Technologies for Offering Better Care

Pressure Ulcer & Bed Monitoring Systems Attain Next Level with Emerging Technology

Emerging Technology to Alleviate Pressure Ulcer Risk

Sleep Monitoring Systems Gain Popularity

Development of an Unobtrusive Sleep Monitoring System using a Depth Sensor

Smart Medical Beds Witness Increasing Demand in Patient Care Environment

Use of IoT in Smart Beds

Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Favorable Growth Opportunities for Bed Monitoring Systems

Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Bed Monitoring Systems Market

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2018, 2020, and 2022

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Bed Monitoring Systems Market

