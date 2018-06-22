Global Bedroom Furniture Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Multi-Functional Bedroom Furniture

The Global Bedroom Furniture Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Bedroom Furniture Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the B2B and B2C sales of distinct types of bedroom furniture.



One of the factors gaining traction in this market is the growing demand for multi-functional bedroom furniture. Shrinking residential places and high real-estate costs have boosted the demand for multi-functional bedroom furniture across the globe. Furthermore, with the evolving residential education system in colleges, schools, and universities, the demand for multipurpose, portable, and collaborative bedroom furniture will increase in the forthcoming years



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased introduction of premium products owing to rising standard of living. Economic growth and rising household incomes are few of the factors encouraging users to spend on commodities including furniture, in turn, increasing the demand for bedroom furniture in the recent years.



Further, the report states that one of the parameter hindering the growth of this market is the long replacement cycle involved in the furniture industry products. Higher initial costs and long replacement cycles eventually affect the year-on-year growth, further discouraging the repeat purchase of the furniture.



Key vendors

Ashley Furniture Industries

Century Furniture

La-Z-Boy

Legends Furniture



Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Company

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline distribution channel - market size and forecast

Online distribution channel - market size and forecast

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Beds, bunks, lofts, and headboards - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Wardrobes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Mattresses and supporters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Chests and chest of drawers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Dressers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Chairs and benches - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Nightstands - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Wall shelves - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for multi-functional bedroom furniture

Growing demand for eco-friendly products

Increased M&A activities

Increasing demand for RTA furniture

Other prominent trends

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



