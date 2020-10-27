Global Beer Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2025 with Medium-term Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Beer Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the global beer market and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it.



The global beer market was equal to 498.66 billion USD (calculated in retail prices) in 2015. Until 2025, the beer market in the world is forecast to reach 710.89 billion USD (in retail prices), thus increasing at a CAGR of 3.72% per annum for the period 2020-2025. This is an increase, compared to the growth of about 3.42% per year, registered in 2015-2019.



The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 112.45 USD per capita (in retail prices) in 2015. In the next five years, it grew at a CAGR of 2.96% per annum. In the medium term (by 2025), the indicator is forecast to slow down its growth and increase at a CAGR of 2.78% per annum.



One of the most important trends on the beer market is the shift in consumer preference towards low and non-alcohol beers, as well as craft beers. While the alcohol consumption has decreased, the beer consumption worldwide has increased. Furthermore, due to the premiumization, which has significantly impacted the market in recent years, the beer producers across the world have been more focused on quality instead of quantity. The market has witnessed an increased proliferation of smaller and independent breweries, which are selling locally and directly to consumers. They are trying to create a unified experience for their customers by inviting them into the breweries to taste and learn more about the whole process.



Merger and acquisition activity has been robust in the beer market during the past few years. The emergence of numerous small and independent craft breweries has boosted the consolidation trend to some point, and, subsequently, the number of merger and acquisition deals. In particular, InBev has been responsible for the largest part of the M&A deals which occurred in the last decade. The company is known for its pursuit of cost-cutting and synergy effects.



In fact, one of the biggest corporate mergers in the history was the deal between the world's top brewers - Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller in 2016. The takeover, worth more than 100 billion USD, provides entry for AB InBev into developing countries and continents such as China, South America and Africa, where the beer market is gaining a momentum.



It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers, challenges, etc. This is the most detailed (COVID-19 updated) and comprehensive report about the global beer market, covering all global regions and 151 single countries. The report presents information on each indicator for each of the 151 countries covered, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights.



Report Purpose



The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the global beer market and to present real and expert-verified information about the volumes, values, dynamics, segmentation and characteristics of consumption, prices, imports, and exports. The report also presents a forecast for the market development in the short and medium term and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, industry trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges and all other factors, influencing the market development.



Questions This Report Answers

Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years

Market segmentation (by region and each covered country; by product groups, etc.) for the last five years

Analysis of the factors, influencing the market development (market trends and insights, drivers and challenges) and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on the market in both the short and the medium term

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country)

Analysis of the major international trade flows

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation (by region and each covered country) and analysis of imports for the last five years

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation (by region and each covered country) and analysis of exports for the last five years

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country)

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country)

Forecast for market development in the medium term (volume, value and segmentation by region and each covered country)

Characteristics of the main players on the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape

Five Forces analysis

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy

5.1. Characteristics of the Global Demographics in 2015-2019

5.2. Characteristics of the Global Economy in 2015-2019

5.3. Forecast for the Development of the Global Economy in the Short Term



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Beer Market

6.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Global Beer Market in 2015-2019

6.2. Segmentation of the Global Beer Market in 2015-2019 by Main Regions

6.3. Segmentation of the Global Beer Market in 2015-2019 by Countries

6.4. Trends and Insights of the Global Beer Market

6.5. Profiles of the Main Players on the Global Beer Market

6.6. Five Forces Analysis

6.7. Competitive Landscape on the Global Beer Market

6.8. Drivers and Challenges That Will Affect the Future Development of the Global Beer Market



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Beer in 2015-2019

7.1. Value Chain Analysis

7.2. Structure of Price Formation

7.3. Segmentation of the Average Retail Prices of Beer Globally in 2015-2019 by Main Regions

7.4. Segmentation of the Average Retail Prices of Beer Globally in 2015-2019 by Countries



8. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Beer

8.1. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Beer in 2015-2019



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Beer

9.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Global Imports of Beer in 2015-2019

9.2. Segmentation of the Global Imports of Beer by Importing Regions in 2015-2019

9.3. Segmentation of the Global Imports of Beer by Importing Countries in 2015-2019

9.4. Segmentation of the Average Import Prices of Beer by Importing Countries in 2015-2019



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Beer

10.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Global Exports of Beer in 2015-2019

10.2. Segmentation of the Global Exports of Beer by Exporting Regions in 2015-2019

10.3. Segmentation of the Global Exports of Beer by Exporting Countries in 2015-2019

10.4. Segmentation of the Average Export Prices of Beer by Exporting Countries in 2015-2019



11. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Beer per Capita

11.1. Segmentation of the Global Beer Consumption per Capita by Main Regions in 2015-2019

11.2. Segmentation of the Global Beer Consumption per Capita by Countries in 2015-2019



12. Forecast for Development of the Global Beer Market in 2020-2025

12.1. Forecast for Development of the Global Beer Market in 2020-2025 in Three Possible Scenarios

12.2. Forecast for Development of the Global Beer Market, Broken down by Main Regions in 2020-2025

12.3. Forecast for Development of the Global Beer Market, Broken down by Countries in 2020-2025



Companies Mentioned

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken Holding

China Res . Snow Breweries

. Snow Breweries Carlsberg Group

Molson Coors Brewing

Tsingtao Brewery Group

Asahi Group Holdings

Yanjing

BGI/Groupe Castel

Kirin Holdings

Constellation Brands

Thai Beverage

